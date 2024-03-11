"That's my a-hole" - Giannis Antetokounmpo dishes hilarious shoutout to Bucks veteran guard for winning effort vs Clippers

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat lthe LA Clippers at the Crypto.com arena on Sunday. Antetokounmpo was in a pleasant mood during the post-game press conference after redeeming themselves in Los Angeles following a loss to the LA Lakers on Friday.

The "Greek Freak" was asked about how being teammates with Patrick Beverley has been so far, and the Bucks star came up with a hilarious answer.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is aware of how Patrick Beverley can become on the hardwood, especially against adversaries.

Antetokounmpo briefly shared with the media about his fair share of experiences having to deal with Beverley's antics. However, now being teammates with him, Giannis is glad to see Pat being a menace on the court against other players.

"He's one of those guys that — Sorry for my language — that you say, 'he's an A-hole,'" Antetokounmpo said.

"But when he plays on your team, like, 'that's my a-hole.' You know? And I love him. We love playing with him. He's a leader. He knows how to play the game. He's a winner."

Giannis Antetokounmpo destroyed the LA Clippers

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the LA Clippers 124-117 on Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard proved to be formidable for the Clippers, each delivering impressive performances with over 30 points and double-double stats.

Fresh from a triple-double display against the LA Lakers on Friday, Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly replicated the feat with 34 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Damian Lillard also came close to a triple-double, contributing 35 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, key players like Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were unavailable due to injuries. George was sidelined due to left knee soreness, while Leonard was out with left groin soreness.

Additionally, Russell Westbrook remained sidelined with a fractured left hand, his return expected during the postseason following recent surgery.

In the absence of these stars, James Harden struggled to lead the Clippers to victory. Despite assuming a significant role, Harden had a subdued performance with 13 points and 11 assists in 36 minutes of play.

Norman Powell emerged as the leading scorer for the Clippers, contributing 26 points.

The Milwaukee Bucks have a bit of momentum heading into Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. That will be their last road trip in four games before heading back home to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.