“That’s not what your agent said” – Charlotte Hornets GM hilariously dismisses PJ Washington’s claim of riding with team

The Charlotte Hornets and PJ Washington recently reached an agreement on a three-year contract worth $48 million, ensuring that the versatile forward will remain in Buzz City.

During his first press conference Tuesday after signing the contract extension, Washington, accompanied by Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak, openly reiterated his love for Charlotte and his commitment to the team:

“For me, I always wanted to stay in Charlotte."

However, just as Washington was about to elaborate on his reasons for sticking with the Hornets, Kupchak playfully interrupted the press conference.

“That’s not what your agents were saying,” Kupchak said.

After a lighthearted moment, Washington asserted that he had a strong desire to remain in Charlotte, even though there were reported interest from other teams, like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks.

"But like I said, I definitely wanted to stay here," Washington said.

"It took a minute, but I think everybody's happy and we're glad we're on the same page.”

PJ Washington and his upward career trajectory

The Charlotte Hornets selected PJ Washington with the 12th pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He has proven to be a valuable asset for the team, both as a starter and off the bench.

During the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, Washington primarily served as a starter and played in 122 games with 118 starts. In that period, he averaged 12.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.. He shot 44.7% from the field, including 38.1% from the 3-point range.

In the 2021-22 season, Washington's role as a starter decreased, with only 28 starts out of 65 games.

However, he returned to the starting lineup for the 2022-23 season and had the best year of his career. In 73 games, he averaged 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks, while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc.

Re-signing PJ Washington solidifies a young Charlotte core that also features LaMelo Ball and 2023 No. 2 pick Brandon Miller.