"That's an auto skip for Thibs" - NBA fans chime in on J. Cole dropping bars on New York Knicks for sleeping on Cam Reddish

NBA fans were surprised after rapper J. Cole released an album that had a song where he was dissing the New York Knicks. Many are well aware that Cole has an ongoing rap war with Nick Young's cousin, Kendrick Lamar. Interestingly, Cole had a line talking about how the Knicks failed to develop Cam Reddish.

Reddish was selected by the Atlanta Hawks in 2019 with the tenth pick. However, his stint with the Hawks was short-lived as he was traded to the Knicks in 2022. His first few games with the team didn't last long as a shoulder injury ruled him out for the season.

During the 2022-23 season, Reddish only played 20 games for the team. Head coach Tom Thibodeau was unsure how to incorporate the young forward into the team's rotation, which led to him being traded for a second time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, Reddish is with the LA Lakers, where he's somewhat thriving, averaging 5.5 points.

Cole recently released the album "Might Delete Later" as a response to "Like That" by Future and Metro Boomin' with Lamar. In the recently released album, the two-time Grammy winner had a song called "Pi," where he addressed the situation that happened with the New York Knicks and Reddish.

"Seen plenty bodies trembling, resembling Cam Reddish. So full of potential, but never given a real chance to develop," Cole raps in the third verse of the song.

Expand Tweet

After fans saw this, they quickly shared their thoughts on the references in the song. Here are a few reactions from New York Knicks fans.

"Thats an autoskip for this," one X user said.

"Never thought I would see the day where jcole throw shots at thibs," one fan on X was caught off guard.

"Absolutely agree. It’s a classic case of talent needing the right environment to flourish," X user @Health__Vibes posted.

A few fans shared logical explanations that Reddish was given chances.

"He was definitely given chances cmon," X user @OTownNBA posted.

"Talented yes. But he has had opportunities," X user @chinchillasells wasn't in agreement with the rapper.

Expand Tweet

"But everyone’s a victim these days I guess," one fan posted.

"Cam is too delusional for the #NBA," user @__JimmyBX__ posted on X.

Many believe that Reddish wasn't given a chance, but teams have started doubting him since the Hawks traded him and his minutes have decreased.

Also read: "I hope your ACL tears" - New York Knicks fans chew out Heat forward after dismal Julius Randle injury update

Reddish has placed his time with the New York Knicks in the past

Reddish has moved on from being with the New York Knicks and is only looking forward to how his career will take off. When he was with the Portland Trail Blazers, the forward was asked about his stint in the Big Apple. He quickly shut it down and told reporters that his time with the franchise was over.

To Reddish, it wasn't basketball and felt more political. He believes this is the reason why he wasn't given a chance to flourish. Although he isn't having the most exciting time in Los Angeles, at least he gets a chance to spend time on the court.

Also read: "I did a little taste test" - Josh Hart credits 'breast milk' for stellar performance on Knicks