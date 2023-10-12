Larsa Pippen's fans were left in awe of the 'Real Housewives' star after she took to Instagram to share a picture of her latest outfit.

Dressed in what appears to be a ribbed black top and a pair of khaki-colored trousers and complete with a handbag, the 49-year-old was well-appreciated by fans. Pippen's latest photo was followed by a date with her boyfriend Marcus Jordan.

One of the quotes was from a fan who referenced the beef between her ex-husband and Michael Jordan.

There was one comment that grabbed eyeballs:

"That’s why mj needs to crack mr salty pippen on the face for all the crap he’s been speaking"

One of the comments was about the MJ-Scottie Pippen beef (@larsapippen/Instagram)

In the comments that followed, the main focus was solely on Pippen and her ravishing outfit.

Larsa Pippen had quite the positive comments coming in for her latest post (@larsapippen/Instagram)

The latest picture comes in before her date evening with Jordan. Pippen shared a story of her digging into some sushi, with her boyfriend clicking her picture where she was seen sporting a hoodie.

Pippen and Jordan have spent some quality time this summer. While the couple and the future of their relationship have been a constant headline generator, they seem to be doing fine and going strong.

Larsa Pippen returns to 'Real Housewives of Miami' Season 6

The hit reality show 'Real Housewives of Miami' received a boost in the form of Larsa Pippen who's set to star in Season 6. Her return marks her appearance on the show after missing out the last two editions.

Jordan, who has been dating Pippen since late last year, will also make his debut on the show. In the trailer that dropped earlier, he was asked if his father, Michael Jordan, approves of his relationship with his former teammate's ex-wife.

The Chicago Bulls star had previously shared his two cents on his son dating the model and actress. During his Paris visit in July, the six-time NBA champion was asked if he approves of his son's relationship with Pippem to which he had a definitive 'No!' as an answer.

That was followed by Marcus and Larsa's engagement rumors, but those were quashed quickly as well. Larsa Pippen was married to Scottie Pippen, and share four children together — Scotty Pippen Jr., Preston Pippen, Justin Pippen and Sophia Pippen.

Now, with Larsa looking to tie the knot with Marcus in the future, there will surely be more headlines that will surround the two in the days to come.