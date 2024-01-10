“That’s Sully innit”: Fans go berserk as Top Boy star makes rare appearance at Knicks game

The New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers contest saw quite the star power at the Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. 'Top Boy' star Kane Brett Robinson, aka Kano, was in attendance, making a rare appearance. Some of the other marquee names in the house were Vivica Fox, BJ Novak, Matt Dillon, Leon Robinson, and Luke Wilson. They were all treated to a quality 112-84 NY win as Julius Randle and OG Anunoby played key roles in the victory. The win saw the Knicks improve to 22-15, and consolidate their top-five place in the Eastern Conference.

As for the stars who showed up, the focus was on Kano who played Gerard "Sully" Sullivan in the British crime drama 'Top Boy'. He was one of the protagonists on the show and garnered positive reviews for his performance in the five-season show.

MSG is not new to celebrities popping in and out. Last month, the likes of Kevin Bacon, Michael J. Fox, Tracy Morgan, and Lovequest were all spotted when the Knicks hosted the Toronto Raptors.

On the game front, Randle had 23 points and Anunoby had 20, as NY blew out the Blazers. The win now puts them fourth in the East. For the Blazers, Jerami Grant had 21 points.

Fans go berserk as 'Top Boy' appears at Knicks game

While most fans identified the stars who were present at the Garden, the crime drama fandom was spot on when they identified Kano from 'Top Boy'.

In addition to his acting chops that saw him earn rave reviews, the London native is also a rapper and songwriter who has made a name for himself as a key player to grime music alongside known names in Dizzee Rascal and Wiley. Safe to say, it was stars showing up and stars balling out of the Madison Square Garden.

On the season front, the Knicks have been an impressive unit. They have won five of their last five contests and will be on the road for their next two games against the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies. They will return home and host four games soon after.

At the time of writing, they are pegged to be legitimate playoff contenders, and with the likes of Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Jalen Brunson in rich form, New York has been one of the teams to beat this season. Only time will tell if they can indeed make a deeper run than the past season in the playoffs.