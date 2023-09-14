“That’s a weird flex”: Fans in splits after learning Clippers are betting favorites to get fined first for resting players 

The LA Clippers have been the target of a lot of jokes recently following a major change in the NBA. New rules have officially been put in place that limits the frequency and amount of players that can rest on a night-to-night basis.

With these new rules, load managment will hopefully become less of an issue in the league. Teams can no longer rest multiple "star" players in the same game, and will be fined for sitting out guys during primetime matchups.

Once these changes were set in stone, the Clippers became the betting favorites to receive the first fine for resting players. Fans did not hold back when chiming in on the matter.

Should the LA Clippers be the betting favorites to land the first 'resting' fine?

Given the stars on their roster, it is no surprise that the LA Clippers are the favorites to get fined first. Many argue that Kawhi Leonard is the face of the "load management era" due to his strict schedule.

While Kawhi and Paul George are known for sitting out a lot, there are some other players to put into consideration. One of the first names being LA Lakers star Anthony Davis. He's missed more than 30 games in two of the last three seasons. Davis' 56 games played in 2023 was his highest since 2020.

Another big name worth monitoring is Kevin Durant. The Phoenix Suns star has battled multiple injuries in recent years. Knowing this, the Suns would likely try to rest the former MVP as much as possible during the regular season. KD has yet to play in at least 60 games since tearing his achilles in the 2019 finals.

Aside from Kawhi, Zion Williamson is the most-know NBA star for constantly being on the sidelines. Since being drafted, the former No. 1 pick has only played in 114 total games. After missing a majority of last season due to injury, he is another big name that will be rested a lot throughout the year.

The Clippers catch a lot of slack when it comes to load management, but they are far from the only team to do it. The reason the league voted on the rules is because it's a growing issue across all 30 teams. LA might be the betting favorite, but there are countless other squads to watch out for as well.