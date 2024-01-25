"That's wild ASF": Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks players dancing pregame after Adrian Griffin firing has NBA fans in splits

The Milwaukee Bucks shocked many by firing coach Adrian Griffin on Tuesday. However, Milwaukee’s players seemingly didn't take the decision too hard, as ahead of Wednesday’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers they participated in a team dance. Their exuberance left NBA fans in splits at the prospect of them celebrating Griffin’s firing.

Griffin led Milwaukee to a strong 30-13 record (second in the Eastern Conference) in his first season as coach. However, the Bucks’ defense ranked 22nd during his coaching tenure (116.8 defensive rating), a steep drop-off from their fourth-ranked defense last season (110.9 defensive rating).

Milwaukee’s defensive shortcomings led many to question how the team would hold up come playoff time. So, the Bucks’ front office ultimately decided to go in a different direction and pursue a proven veteran coach midseason.

Additionally, there was speculation that Griffin lost the respect of Milwaukee’s locker room, including superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. So, the team dancing following his firing only added fuel to those rumors.

Upon the clip of Bucks players dancing going viral on social media, many fans were in disbelief.

“That’s wild ASF,” one fan said.

Being happy that y’all got a coach fired is crazy,” another said.

Meanwhile, others joked about Griffin’s incoming replacement, Doc Rivers, potentially being worse.

“They don’t even know yet that they’re not gonna win with Doc choke artist Rivers. 3-1 blown lead merchant, LMAO,” one fan said.

Below are a few more of the top fan reactions to the Bucks’ pregame dance:

Bucks GM reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's rumored tension with Adrian Griffin

Despite Milwaukee’s players seemingly being content with Adrian Griffin’s firing, Bucks general manager Jon Horst refuted rumors about tension between Griffin and the team.

According to Horst, Griffin didn’t lose the Bucks’ locker room or have issues with players like Antetokounmpo or Lillard. The franchise instead just moved on from Griffin to improve its outlook over the second half of the season and playoffs.

"My biggest frustration in the aftermath is that that’s the narrative,” Horst said on Wednesday. … “That’s just not our assessment. … Everyone's trying to look for a bigger story than that we have an opportunity to get better and we want to get better, and we think that we have a chance to do that.

“So, they’re trying to look at things that in my mind are relatively common throughout the course of an NBA season for most NBA teams and generate stories out of it. In my opinion, that’s not really the true narrative.”

Horst added that Griffin “did a hell of a job,” and “will be a very good coach going forward.”

It remains to be seen if Griffin will receive another coaching opportunity. However, Milwaukee’s success level over the remainder of the season and playoffs without him will likely play a big role in his coaching future.

