“The beam gonna be bright” – Javale McGee signing with Sacramento Kings has NBA fans hyped up 

The Sacramento Kings have confirmed that they are signing JaVale McGee to a contract this offseason after he was waived by the Dallas Mavericks. The fans are happy with the acquisition and are expecting big things from the Kings and McGee next season.

McGee played for 42 games last season with the Mavs and wasn't enough help for the team. With the veteran center, Dallas missed the postseason and failed to follow up on their Western Conference Finals appearance during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Fans were excited about the addition of the big defensive player and shared their reactions on social media:

With the Kings' recent signing, they now have four centers on their roster. Three of the four centers are capable defenders and McGee stands out as the only player with championship experience.

The three-time champion will be an effective addition to the roster as they try to strike the iron while their momentum is hot. The Kings missed the postseason in the last 16 years and have made a big noise during their return this year.

JaVale McGee's experience playing with LeBron James and Steph Curry will be valuable for the Kings

2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

JaVale McGee may be known to many through his many bloopers in Shaqtin' A Fool, but he's an extremely capable center in the league.

Last year, McGee talked about how he enjoyed playing with LeBron James and the LA Lakers more than Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The veteran center had the chance to play with two legendary players and win titles with them.

"The question was, 'Who did you enjoy playing with more, LeBron or Steph?'" McGee said. "My answer was, I enjoyed playing with LeBron the first year I was on the Lakers.

"I enjoyed playing with LeBron on the Lakers, because I was the starting center, I had my career-high 30 and 20 game, and I had a career high in points that year. I enjoyed succeeding.

"I didn't enjoy not playing a lot in Golden State, but I enjoyed winning, I enjoyed hanging out with those guys, I enjoyed playing."

McGee's experience will be a huge factor for the Kings next season. He's a seasoned veteran who knows how to win, giving Sacramento a real shot at competing for a ring in the future.

