The Houston Rockets are among the hottest teams in the NBA right now after stunning no less than the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, 107-104, on Sunday night at the Toyota Center in Houston. With the win, Houston has now won six straight games to the delight of its fans, who watched them crash last season.

Some of the fans took their joy to X, and one praised the Houston Rockets' new coach, Ime Udoka, for the turnaround they are having right now.

Here's how the fan reacted:

"Ime [is] really special, man."

"Udoka knows ball. Don’t play with him."

Another fan then tweeted:

"Ime changed the culture."

Another fan then implied that the Rockets cannot be underestimated anymore with the way they are playing right now.

"Losing to the rockets ain’t so bad no more."

"[It's] crazy how things change when you get vets and a good coach."

However, some fans centered their focus on Dillon Brooks, who is playing more inspired right now, fresh from helping Canada capture the FIBA Basketball World Cup bronze.

One fan even reminded everyone on X that Dillon Brooks was a major contributor for the Memphis Grizzlies in recent years before joining the Houston Rockets.

The fan said:

"Dillon Brooks was the main reason the Grizzlies were good. I'm dead."

The other fan said that the Houston Rockets are now feeling "the Dillon Brooks effect."

Houston Rockets prevail over Denver Nuggets despite so-so night from Dillon Brooks

Stats-wise, Dillon Brooks struggled a bit against the Denver Nuggets. He only made 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists with three turnovers and had the worst plus-minus at minus 9. He even missed a late free throw that could have iced the game already for Houston.

Luckily for the team, though, Denver had already run out of timeouts, and Nikola Jokic, after securing the rebound, was forced to shoot the ball from the backcourt that never hit the target before the buzzer sounded.

Fred VanVleet led the Rockets with 26 points, two rebounds, and four assists, while Alperen Sengun added 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and one steal.

Jeff Green turned out to be the biggest X-factor in the game as he had a plus 14, the best plus-minus for the Rockets, off the bench and finished with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting, four rebounds, one steal, and one block.