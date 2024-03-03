"The f**kery will go on forever": LeBron James' unbreakable 40,000 NBA career points milestone has fans hailing "King James"

LeBron James made history on Saturday by becoming the first NBA player to score 40,000 points. This achievement comes just a year after he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record as the league's all-time leading scorer.

James reached this milestone during the early minutes of the second quarter in the game between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets, scoring a layup after a series of moves against his defender, Michael Porter Jr.

Fans on social media showered praise on "The King," noting that at 39 years old, he continues to break records.

“LeBron is 40, this f**kery will go on forever,” one fan wrote.

The post was a reference to a viral post from 2015 when James was 30 years old. At that time, a Golden State Warriors fan thought that LeBron James was going to decline in his performance moving forward.

James reached the 40,000-point milestone in his 1,474th game played. He is eighth in the all-time list of games played, with Robert Parish holding the top spot at 1,611 games and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in second place at 1,560 games.

Several other fans heaped praises at James for eclipsing the 40,000 mark.

James is averaging 25.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists this season.

Breaking down LeBron James' career scoring numbers

LeBron James was selected as the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. During his initial tenure with the team, he totaled 15,251 points, with an average of 27.8 points in 40.3 minutes per game.

In his first stint with the Cavaliers, he achieved his highest average minutes played per game (42.5 in his third season), his highest scoring average (31.4 ppg in his third season), and secured two MVP awards from 2008 to 2010.

LeBron James then left for Miami, where he spent four seasons, winning two MVP awards, two championships and two Finals MVPs. During his tenure with the Heat, he scored 7,919 points across 217 games.

James returned to the Cavaliers for four seasons, playing in 219 games and averaging 25.6 points for a total of 7,868 points. He guided Cleveland to its first championship in 2016, overcoming the Golden State Warriors in a historic 3-1 comeback.

LeBron James is currently in his sixth season with the Lakers, having played 333 games. He has averaged 27 points, 7.9 assists and 7.9 rebounds in 35.2 minutes per game, and before tonight, James had scored 8,953 points for the Lakers.