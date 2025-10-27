"The hairline bandit strikes again" - NBA Fans in Stitches as Jaylen Brown's Hairline Paint Smudge on Ronald Holland’s jersey Caught on Camera

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown dazzled against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Brown tallied 41 points, six rebounds and four assists in the Celtics’ 119-113 win. Despite the scorching hot show, it wasn’t Brown’s game that created a stir on social media.Fans reacted to Brown rubbing what looked like spray paint from his hair onto an opponent’s jersey.&quot;The hairline bandit strikes again.&quot;Bochka @Bochka69LINK@rileysbetter The hairline bandit strikes again 😭One fan said:LeagueByLuka🥭 @HoopsWireHQLINK@rileysbetter 😂 Jaylen gotta wear a headbandAnother fan added:cj ⚡️ @whoisceejayyLINK@rileysbetter suspend this ni**a ts getting outta hand 😭😭😭One more fan continued:Jimmy Butler Jr Jr. @The3rdSZNLINK@rileysbetter Another victim. He gotta start getting fouls for thisAnother fan commented:The Spook Who Sat by the Door @kidnextdoor92LINK@rileysbetter @skobuffss He leaving a imprint on teams 💀Two nights ago, Jaylen Brown created the same sensation. Going up against OG Anunoby, Brown bumped his head into the New York Knicks forward, which resulted in black paint coloring Anunoby’s white jersey.The Pistons also wore white home jerseys when they faced Brown and the Celtics. Ron Holland, one of the players assigned to shadow the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, emerged with a black smudge on his jersey.Jaylen Brown got off to a hot start, putting up 10 of the Boston Celtics’ 33 first-quarter points. The sizzling performance forced the Pistons to put even more attention on Boston’s best player. Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, Duncan Robinson and Javonte Green all had their fair share of opportunities guarding Brown. For most of the night, they struggled to contain the four-time All-Star.Jaylen Brown’s Celtics wilted in loss to PistonsJaylen Brown’s hot start helped the Celtics to a 14-2 lead in the opening minutes of the game. At one point, Boston led by 17 points before steadily wilting and ultimately falling in defeat.Boston trailed 60-58 at the end of the first half. An atrocious third quarter allowed the Pistons to grab a 94-81 lead with 12 minutes to go.Behind Brown, Payton Pritchard and Josh Minott, the Celtics crawled back into the game. Pritchard’s floater with 3:21 left inched Boston to within 109-106. Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris and Cade Cunningham responded with clutch baskets to keep the visiting team from regaining the lead.With the Celtics trailing 119-113, Brown committed a costly mistake. A bad pass from the shooting guard resulted in Duncan Robinson stealing the ball. The error all but ended the Celtics’ attempt to pull a come-from-behind win.