  "The hairline bandit strikes again" - NBA Fans in Stitches as Jaylen Brown's Hairline Paint Smudge on Ronald Holland's jersey Caught on Camera

"The hairline bandit strikes again" - NBA Fans in Stitches as Jaylen Brown's Hairline Paint Smudge on Ronald Holland’s jersey Caught on Camera

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 27, 2025 01:14 GMT
NBA: Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons - Source: Imagn
"The hairline bandit strikes again" - NBA Fans in Stitches as Jaylen Brown's Hairline Paint Smudge on Ronald Holland's jersey Caught on Camera. [photo: Imagn]

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown dazzled against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Brown tallied 41 points, six rebounds and four assists in the Celtics’ 119-113 win. Despite the scorching hot show, it wasn’t Brown’s game that created a stir on social media.

Fans reacted to Brown rubbing what looked like spray paint from his hair onto an opponent’s jersey.

"The hairline bandit strikes again."

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan commented:

Two nights ago, Jaylen Brown created the same sensation. Going up against OG Anunoby, Brown bumped his head into the New York Knicks forward, which resulted in black paint coloring Anunoby’s white jersey.

The Pistons also wore white home jerseys when they faced Brown and the Celtics. Ron Holland, one of the players assigned to shadow the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, emerged with a black smudge on his jersey.

Jaylen Brown got off to a hot start, putting up 10 of the Boston Celtics’ 33 first-quarter points. The sizzling performance forced the Pistons to put even more attention on Boston’s best player. Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, Duncan Robinson and Javonte Green all had their fair share of opportunities guarding Brown. For most of the night, they struggled to contain the four-time All-Star.

Jaylen Brown’s Celtics wilted in loss to Pistons

Jaylen Brown’s hot start helped the Celtics to a 14-2 lead in the opening minutes of the game. At one point, Boston led by 17 points before steadily wilting and ultimately falling in defeat.

Boston trailed 60-58 at the end of the first half. An atrocious third quarter allowed the Pistons to grab a 94-81 lead with 12 minutes to go.

Behind Brown, Payton Pritchard and Josh Minott, the Celtics crawled back into the game. Pritchard’s floater with 3:21 left inched Boston to within 109-106. Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris and Cade Cunningham responded with clutch baskets to keep the visiting team from regaining the lead.

With the Celtics trailing 119-113, Brown committed a costly mistake. A bad pass from the shooting guard resulted in Duncan Robinson stealing the ball. The error all but ended the Celtics’ attempt to pull a come-from-behind win.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

