“The main priority is signing Kyrie Irving” – NBA insider details Dallas Mavericks’ offseason after dreadful end to 2022-23 season

The Dallas Mavericks have a lot of decisions to make this summer. They shockingly shut down the season while still in contention for the play-in tournament. Dallas did so to improve its lottery chances.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania:

"The main priority is signing Kyrie Irving to a deal… then you try to go into the trade marketplace."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

FanDuel TV @FanDuelTV



on what the



#RunItBack #MFFL “The main priority is signing Kyrie Irving to a deal… then you try to go into the trade marketplace - are they going to make this team good enough this summer to be championship caliber” @ShamsCharania on what the #Mavs focus should be this off-season “The main priority is signing Kyrie Irving to a deal… then you try to go into the trade marketplace - are they going to make this team good enough this summer to be championship caliber”@ShamsCharania on what the #Mavs focus should be this off-season #RunItBack #MFFL https://t.co/EiIPYPPdmu

The Mavericks need to make a decision on Kyrie Irving. Dallas acquired the guard from the Brooklyn Nets this season in a trade and gave up Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick and two second-round picks.

Irving will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Irving is eligible for the max contract this summer. The max would be around five years, $272 million. He can earn more from the Mavericks. Any other team would be able to only offer him four years, $201 million.

Dallas will also have to make decisions on other players on the roster as well. Christian Wood, Dwight Powell, Markieff Morris and Frank Ntilikina are all set to be free agents.

What happens to Dallas's 2023 first-round draft pick?

Dallas will retain its 2023 first-round draft pick if it lands in the top 10. If it is outside the top 10, then the pick will go to the New York Knicks. The pick is owed to the Knicks from the Kristaps Porzingis trade in 2019. The Mavericks have the 10th-best lottery odds. The Mavs have a 3.0% chance at the first pick and could get Victor Wembanyama.

Dallas could also trade the draft pick for another veteran player to pair alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. If the pick stays in the top 10, the Mavericks will have another piece to trade for a potential move. They also have Reggie Bullock’s expiring salary next season as a trade piece.

Grant Afseth @GrantAfseth



"I mean, yeah. I think it's a great fit. Obviously, people are going to say no. I mean, I look at the results we're having, but you know, like I said,… Luka Doncic was asked if he plans to assist the Dallas Mavericks in their efforts to re-sign Kyrie Irving in free agency."I mean, yeah. I think it's a great fit. Obviously, people are going to say no. I mean, I look at the results we're having, but you know, like I said,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Luka Doncic was asked if he plans to assist the Dallas Mavericks in their efforts to re-sign Kyrie Irving in free agency."I mean, yeah. I think it's a great fit. Obviously, people are going to say no. I mean, I look at the results we're having, but you know, like I said,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/1SCYrPZMae

Irving has not made any comment on what he will do this summer. The mercurial star reportedly skipped his exit meeting with the team at the end of the season. Doncic said he will try to help the team recruit Irving, a free-agent, back to Dallas.

Irving averaged 27.0 ppg and 5.5 apg this season. Irving scored in double-figures in all of his appearances with Dallas. He scored 30+ points eight times while with the Mavericks.

Poll : 0 votes