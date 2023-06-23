"The Orlando Guards are their new name" - NBA fans troll Magic after they draft Jett Howard No. 11 in 2023 NBA draft

In one of the biggest surprises of the 2023 NBA draft, the Orlando Magic drafted Michigan shooting guard Jett Howard at No. 11.

Howard is the son of former All-Star big man Juwan Howard, who also attended Michigan before being drafted No. 5 in the 1994 NBA draft. However, unlike his father, Jett was not expected to be drafted in the lottery by most draft experts. Many projected him to be drafted in the late teens or early 20s.

The Magic’s selection of Jett Howard came after the team used their No. 6 pick on Arkansas point guard Anthony Black.

That gives Orlando a plethora of young guards on their roster, including Howard, Black, Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony. So, following the news of the pick, fans had some fun on Twitter by trolling the Magic for stacking up on guards:

“The Orlando Guards are their new name,” one fan said.

“If I had a penny for how many times the Magic drafted a guard, I’d be a millionaire,” another said.

Philly betta @phillyinfive @TheHoopCentral If I had a penny for how many times the magic drafted a guard I'd be a millionaire

Here are a few more top fan reactions on Twitter to Orlando drafting Jett Howard at No. 11.

K @Rice_K_Mariners @TheHoopCentral Impressed that the magic only draft guards

Grayson Huff @huff_grayson @TheHoopCentral That's a great pick for the talent but they have so much at that position

MaxeyMania @Maxey_Mania0 @TheHoopCentral Can't believe that passed up on the Suggs-black-dick

DJ @ReelDJ14 @TheHoopCentral This is franchise incompetence to a level I've never seen

Jett Howard on his father’s impact on his basketball career

Orlando Magic shooting guard Jett Howard and his father Juwan Howard

After being selected 11th by Orlando, Jett Howard spoke about his father’s impact on his young basketball career.

Outside of the two sharing the same experience of going to Michigan, Juwan Howard is also the coach of the Wolverines. Jett said that having his father around to teach him everything he knows paid off big time for him:

“Just teaching me how to shoot, teaching me all the tricks on the court, off the court, just telling me to be consistent with my work, and it paid off for me,” Jett said. “And I’m trying not to cry, but that’s my dog right there, and I love him for it.”

Meanwhile, Juwan Howard offered some more advice to his son, telling him that if he continues to listen and learn, he would be great in the NBA:

“Be a sponge and listen. Listen,” Juwan said. “Because listening is a skill, and if you sit there and just listen to the coaches, which he will, and he's that type of person, he's a sponge and loves the game. ... He's going to be a special player.”

AP Sports @AP_Sports



“Be a sponge and listen. Listen,” Juwan said. “Because listening is a skill."



apne.ws/x6d3foB Juwan Howard was ready with advice when his son, Jett, joined him as an NBA draft lottery pick.“Be a sponge and listen. Listen,” Juwan said. “Because listening is a skill." Juwan Howard was ready with advice when his son, Jett, joined him as an NBA draft lottery pick.“Be a sponge and listen. Listen,” Juwan said. “Because listening is a skill."apne.ws/x6d3foB

Jett Howard averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.7 3-pointers per game on 41.4% shooting in 29 games at Michigan.

