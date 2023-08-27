"The outside noise doesn't bother me" - Lonzo Ball fires back again at Stephen A. Smith for spreading fake rumors

Recently, both Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith got into a heated back-and-forth regarding the nature of Ball's injury.

Smith recently became critical of the Bulls guard following his X(formerly Twitter) video, wherein, he was questioning the validity of the NBA Insider's sources. As the feud between the two continues, Ball has responded once again to Stephen A. Smith, as per NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson.

"The outside noise doesn't bother me," Ball said. "The Stephen A. thing, he has a wide platform. And to me, I just don't appreciate when people put out fake news like that, especially someone of his stature that can touch a lot of people."

"For me, I know what I gotta do to get back," Ball added. "And I'm just on a path doing what I gotta do every day, taking it step-by-step. I don't look too far ahead. I know in my near future that I will be back on the court for sure."

The friction between the two started in ESPN's "First Take" segment as Stephen A. Smith mentioned the severity of Ball's injury, wherein he had trouble sitting down and standing up from a chair.

Lonzo Ball responded by posting a video on X(formerly Twitter) of him doing the same thing that Smith mentioned he was experiencing trouble with.

In response, the ESPN host questioned his video and said:

"You really going to sit poolside on the bench and think because you getting up and sitting down... that makes you healthy? ... Bro, you ain't healthy."

During his debut 2021-22 season with the Chicago Bulls, Ball only managed to play over 35 games in the regular season before he was sidelined for his left knee injury. Since then, Ball has worked nonstop to work his way back to the NBA court after signing an $80 million contract for four years with the Bulls.

Lonzo Ball talks about his current road to returning to the NBA

In an interview with Trae Young on his "From the Point by Trae Young" podcast, Lonzo Ball mentioned that he was going in the right direction in his recovery from injury.

"When I first got hurt, we didn't really know what it was," Ball said. "I was seeing all type of different doctors and stuff. I was just kind of going up and down. That was really hard for me because I just didn't know what the next day was going to be like. At least now, I got the surgery. We got a plan moving forward. We've been on a plan. I'm on track."

In the 35 games he played for the Chicago Bulls, Ball averaged 13.0 points per game (42.3% shooting, including 42.3% from 3-point range), 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Interestingly, the Bulls had an impressive 22-13 record in the games Lonzo Ball played in but immediately crumbled as soon as he went down with an injury.

Since then, the Bulls have struggled with the pieces they have on the roster. However, they continue to be lacking a quality floor general that can make things easier for the rest of the team, especially when it comes to running the offense.

