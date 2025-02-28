"THE PROCESS WAS A FAILURE" - NBA fans shocked as as Joel Embiid is shut down by 76ers for 2024-25 season

The Philadelphia 76ers have announced that they are shutting down center Joel Embiid for the rest of the 2024-25 NBA season, ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed on Friday.

Embiid was limited to 19 games this season due to his ongoing left knee issue, which has not healed completely. This led the Sixers to allow the big man to take the time to heal.

Embiid's inability to play games due to injuries was one of the main reasons the Sixers struggled this season. In the early parts of the campaign, he didn't play as he and the team were managing his left knee injury. Since then, he has collected plenty of absences for Philly.

The seven-time All-Star ended his season averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. His lack of presence led the team to have an abysmal 20-38 record.

Embiid wasn't the only star who has experienced injury concerns that affected the team's performance. His co-star, Paul George, has shown up to 39 games, averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

However, the lack of games played by the 2023 MVP had a bigger impact on the team. After the news was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the NBA Insider, fans were shocked and revealed their thoughts:

"THE PROCESS WAS A FAILURE," a fan said.

"MVP ceiling but just misses so much basketball," another fan commented.

"This is what Philly sacrificed to win the SB. You can’t have it all.," one fan posted.

Other fans showed concerns about Embiid and his health:

"He shoulda never played this season anyway 🤦🏽‍♂️," a fan pointed out.

"Damn man that knee is really messed up… prayers 🙏," another fan tweeted.

"I hope he takes the proper rehab time this time before trying to play again ☹️," one fan wrote.

Joel Embiid's former teammate wishes him luck as he recovers

When healthy, Joel Embiid is one of the best talents in the league. He proved that during the 2022-23 season when he earned his first MVP award. However, injuries have taken a toll on his body, affecting his performance and the team's.

As the news about the Philadelphia 76ers' decision to shut him down was posted, Embiid's former teammate, Patrick Beverley, wished him luck. The account of Beverley's podcast, the "Pat Bev Pod," posted highlights on X (formerly Twitter) of the Cameroonian center to wish him a good road to recovery.

His healthiest campaign was the 2021-22 season, during which he played 68 games. Embiid averaged 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists. The following season, he had a better campaign en route to the MVP award, averaging 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

