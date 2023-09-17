"The US will build you up to eventually break you down" - Former Pacers forward compares LeBron James & Deion Sanders to showcase ugly truth

Similarities can be drawn between NBA superstar LeBron James and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, especially regarding their accomplishments in their respective sports and the way they face criticism after initially being adored.

This is according to Justin Anderson, a six-year NBA veteran who last played in the league with the Indiana Pacers during the 2021-22 season.

In a post on X, he said James, Sanders and Steph Curry are in the same predicament, where fans and media both elevate and eventually tear them down:

“I’ve faced the fact a long time ago. The United States (not the world) will build you up to eventually break you down. I’ve seen it in my lifetime with Bron & Steph… & now Deion Sanders. Y’all should see my timeline.. folks up at 2am cheering on Colorado State like they went there 😂 .. Why!!!???”

During his NFL career, Sanders earned the Defensive Player of the Year accolade once and secured first-team All-Pro honors on six occasions.

He also spent nine seasons in MLB, aiding the Atlanta Braves in reaching the 1992 World Series. This remarkable feat solidified his status as the sole athlete to participate in both a Super Bowl and a World Series.

The excitement surrounding Sanders has taken the United States by storm, fueled by his rapid achievements as the head coach of the University of Colorado Boulder's football program. In this role, he revitalized a struggling football team that suffered a disappointing 1-11 season in 2022.

In their most recent win, Sanders' Buffaloes staged an impressive comeback against Colorado State University. They managed to overcome an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, propelling them to an early-season record of 3-0.

LeBron James as ‘The Chosen One’

James gained widespread recognition when he appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2002, with the headline reading: "The Chosen One."

James honed his basketball skills while representing St. Vincent–St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. He garnered significant attention from the national media, who saw him as a prospective NBA superstar due to his exceptional scoring, passing, athleticism and playmaking skills.

During his senior year, James boasted impressive statistics, averaging 31.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.4 steals per game.

In his NBA career, James frequently finds himself competing against the top-tier talent in the league, subjecting his every action to intense scrutiny.

In February, JJ Redick came to his defense, saying on his podcast that the criticism against James sometimes reaches unfair levels.

“I just want to point a couple things out,” Redick said. “He’s got the fifth-highest career scoring average all-time. He’s 0.06 points behind Kevin Durant and 0.14 behind Elgin Baylor.

"So essentially, he’s one of the three all-time greatest scorers by scoring average. It’s not just a longevity thing. Better shooting percentage from two than Kevin Durant and Michael Jordan. Ninth all-time in threes, and on top of that, he’s fourth all-time in assists. The constant narrative about nit-picking things with LeBron, most of them are just not factual."

Redick also dismissed the narratives about James’ inability to perform in clutch situations:

“LeBron James not being clutch, that’s another thing people bring up all the time… LeBron James has the most clutch time points ever. The only other player with over 2,000 clutch points is Kobe. Second most game-tying or game-winning shots inside the fourth quarter or overtime. He has five buzzer-beating winners in the playoffs, the most in NBA history."

LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record last season, officially stamping his name as having one of the greatest careers of all time.

"I don’t know where people are coming up with these," Redick added. "‘Is LeBron James an all-time great scorer?’ No, he is the all-time greatest scorer."