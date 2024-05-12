"There are p**sies on both sides" - Lou Williams claps back at NFL players dissing NBA players as 'soft'

The latest person to join the growing list of sports personalities to get involved in the NBA-NFL player debate is three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams. Williams provided an insight that took into account both sides of the argument on "Underground Lounge," the podcast that he co-hosts.

The feud apparently began when Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers said 30 NBA players could play in the NFL. In one of the many responses Rivers has received, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones said NBA players were "soft."

Lou Williams, a former NBA guard, began his monologue by saying that athletes playing either sport should be respected for their craft. He also disagreed with the notion that 30 players on either side could make the jump from one sport to another on a professional level.

However, he took a stand with his fellow NBA athletes for one of the arguments that have been used against them in this whole debate.

"My problem where this conversation is going is I don't like the fact that the NFL players are saying their argument is 'y'all soft.'" Lou Williams said. "'Y'all flop' this and that. And let's be clear, y'all motherf*****s flop, too."

He admitted that he understands that playing professional football takes a lot of mental and physical skill, which he respects.

"But when we start getting into the conversation about basketball players being soft," Williams added, "basketball is more contact that we get credit for. There's pu**ies on both sides, bro. I don't want this conversation to get swayed like we the only one who's p**sies."

He concluded his argument by reiterating that while playing football professionally takes a lot of skill and hard work, it is also much harder to make jump shots.

Lou Williams, who made a career for himself as one of the best scorers to come off the bench, played in 1,132 regular-season games. Out of those, he only started in 122. He was one of the best shooters in the league, averaging 41.9% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc.

Lou Williams defends Rudy Gobert against fans calling him out for missing Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves were shorthanded in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets on May 6, as they ended up playing without four-time Defensive Player of the Year winner Rudy Gobert. Gobert missed the game to be present for the birth of his firstborn son with his girlfriend, Julia Bonilla.

The Wolves still dominated Game 2, which was played at Ball Arena in Denver, to take a 2-0 series lead. However, some fans still went after the French center for choosing to be with his family.

Lou Williams stood up for Rudy Gobert on the "Underground Lounge" and said that the latter did the right thing in prioritizing his family and that Williams would do the same.

He shared that being an NBA player only happens for a short while in an individual's life, while the family that they create will be with them long after their playing career ends. Lou Williams also called out the fans who have gone after Gobert to "shut the f*** up."

Lou Williams is also a father himself, so he is speaking from the perspective of someone who knows what he is talking about regarding the Gobert situation.