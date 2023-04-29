"There’s no time to hang our heads" - Klay Thompson wants the Warriors to rally together as they face do-or-die Game 7

Klay Thompson remains confident that the Golden State Warriors will come out on top in Game 7 of their first-round series against the Sacramento Kings. Thompson wants the Warriors to rally together following their disappointing Game 6 loss at home on Friday.

In a postgame interview, Thompson discussed Golden State's 118-99 loss to the Kings. He came out firing in the first half, scoring 16 points in the first two quarters. However, the whole team played from bad to worse in the second half as the Kings dominated to get the victory.

"There's no time to hang our heads," Thompson said. "I didn't really play well tonight, three turnovers. -28 is awful. Luckily for us, we still have another crack at it and I still have absolute belief in this team that we can get it done on the road. It will be a tall task, but we are up for it and I know we will respond."

Klay Thompson starts game firing, goes scoreless in fourth quarter

Klay Thompson was on fire to start the game with 16 points in the first half. The Golden State Warriors did not play particularly well, but Thompson kept them in the game in the first two quarters.

However, things didn't get better in the second half for Thompson and the defending champions. Thompson had only six points in the third quarter and went scoreless in the final frame. He finished with 22 points on 8-for-20 shooting from the field, including 2-for-9 from beyond the arc.

The Sacramento Kings took over completely in the fourth quarter, led by De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. Fox finished the game with 26 points, four rebounds, 11 assists and three steals, while Monk had a team-high 28 points off the bench.

Game 7 scheduled on Sunday

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors

The best two words in basketball is Game 7. The Sacramento Kings will host the defending champions Golden State Warriors at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday. It will be a do-or-die game, with the winner facing the LA Lakers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Golden State have the experience on their side, with four Game 7s under their belt since 2014. The Warriors are 2-2 in such games, with wins over the OKC Thunder in 2016 and Houston Rockets in 2018. Their two defeats were at the hands of the LA Clippers in 2014 and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Kings have a crowd advantage as thousands of Kings are surely screaming at the top of their lungs, anticipating the lighting of the beam at the end of the game.

