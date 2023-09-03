"These are the NBA's 'world champions'?": Team USA's halftime deficit vs Lithuania leaves fans in disarray

Team USA has gone through numerous changes with different faces coming in to continue its incredible legacy in international competition. Despite the changes, it has mostly remained ahead of its opponents, albeit with some slip-ups here and there against other elite countries.

Be that as it may, the 2023 Team USA roster was met with questions and reservations as it is a young and inexperienced cast of players.

Throughout the FIBA World Cup 2023, the team has showcased that it is more than ready for international basketball, until its recent halftime showing against Lithuania.

Expand Tweet

With the huge margin for the team to come back from, a number of NBA fans voiced their concerns and frustrations on the team's halftime outing.

"These are the NBA's 'world champions'?"

In the first half, Team USA struggled down low as Jonas Valanciunas had his way against the team's small-ball lineup. At 2:56 in the second quarter, the deficit was at 21 points.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on the importance of Team USA winning gold in the FIBA World Cup 2023

On ESPN's "First Take," NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith stressed the crucial nature of Team USA winning gold in the FIBA World Cup 2023.

"When you see excellence being displayed from other parts of the world more than here, it does make you wonder," Smith said. "So, when you go and win gold, you're reminding people, 'Excuse me, we haven't let go of the proverbial baton just yet. We are those dudes.' But you got to act like it and that's a step towards pulling that off."

Ahead of its matchup against Lithuania, the team had a record of 4-0. It was handling its business leading up to this game, showing that it is ready for the challenges presented in international competition.

Against the best of the best, Smith emphasized that other countries continue to grow and evolve when it comes to basketball. Therefore, Team USA's long-experienced stature with basketball dominance remains at a state where other countries will be coming for the throne.

The growth of the NBA's young and promising players is crucial as the established elite athletes of the league are not getting any younger. It then falls on the league's continued excellence in developing its players to be able to compete on international grounds.

