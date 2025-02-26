"They did AD dirty man" - NBA fans react to Lakers honoring Anthony Davis & Max Christie with tribute video ahead of clash with Mavericks

The LA Lakers will reportedly honor their former players Anthony Davis and Max Christie as they return to the City of Angels. The Purple and Gold are set to face the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. LA will have home-court advantage, meaning it will be the first time Davis and Christie step foot in Crypto.com Arena as part of the opposing team since being dealt to the Mavericks.

ESPN's John Ireland reported that the Lakers plan to present a tribute video for both Davis and Christie in their return. Fans on X, formerly Twitter, reflected on how the shocking trade unfolded and expressed their disbelief that Davis and Christie are now their opponents.

"They did AD dirty man," one said.

"Wild seeing AD warm up on the lakers court now as part of the mavs," another said.

Here are other fan reactions on X:

"This doesn’t seem real 😭," one tweeted.

"Everyone gets a tribute video I can’t wait for Christian Wood to get one. Ya AD was here for a couple season won one ring. We aint the Jazz Magic or Pacers. The standard needs to be higher," another said.

"I hope they blow them out and Luka goes for a 30 point triple double," another commented.

"As we should Best PF to touch this city," another said.

Anthony Davis won't play against Lakers due to injury

Tuesday night's NBA action will be one to watch. For the first time since the blockbuster trade, the Lakers will take on the Mavericks. Earlier this February, LA and Dallas were involved in one of the biggest trades in league history — Luka Doncic was traded to the Lakers in exchange for star big man Anthony Davis.

Unfortunately for LA fans, they won't get to see their former star play against them yet, as he is still dealing with an injury.

In Davis' first game with the Mavericks, he suffered a left adductor strain, forcing him out for an extended period. However, he will be in attendance Tuesday and will receive his tribute video from his former team.

The Brow helped the Purple and Gold win their 17th championship in 2020.

