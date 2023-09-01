"They ain't ready for this DPOY season" - NBA fans go berserk as Luka Doncic and Slovenia steamroll Australia at FIBA World Cup 2023

Luka Doncic and Slovenia continued their stellar FIBA World Cup run with a win over Australia. Following their 91-80 victory, they've advanced to 4-0 in the tournament.

Austalia was Slovenia's biggest test in the World Cup, but they were able to take care of business. This would not have been possible without Luka Doncic, who filled the box score in another stellar performance.

During the game, there was one play from Doncic that sent fans into a frenzy. While he's not known for his defense, the All-Star point guard showed some rim protection skills with a viscious swat. What really made this play standout is the person he blocked is his Dallas Mavericks teammate Josh Green.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fans jokingly started pushing for Doncic to be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year this upcoming NBA season.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others instantly brought up the awkwardness that could come from this in Mavericks training camp.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This play was one of Green's many struggles against his former teammate. He finished the game with just eight points on 1-for-5 shooting from the field.

Luka Doncic continues stellar World Cup run

After their win against Australia, Slovenia remains as one of the few unbeaten teams in the FIBA World Cup. The main catalyst of their success thus far has been a string of strong performances from Luka Doncic.

Friday's win was Doncic's quietest performance, and he still almost notched a triple-double. In 28 minutes of action, he posted a stat line of 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block. Even with an elite NBA defender in Matisse Thybulle on their roster, Australia was not able to slow down the Dallas Mavericks star.

Through four games, Doncic has been the top overall performer in the World Cup. His averages for the tournament now sit 27.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists. Since the World Cup began, Doncic has been the league scorer and in the top ten for assists.

Doncic wasted no time setting the tone for Slovenia in the World Cup. In the opening matchup, he erupted for 37 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The four-time All-Star followed that up with 34 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in a win over Georgia.

At this point, it looks like Slovenia is going to go as far as Doncic is willing to take them. Beating a team like Australia proves they are capable of making a run at a medal.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)