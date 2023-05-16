"They don't have to double" - Stephen A. Smith highlights Boston Celtics' defensive ability while naming them favorites

The Boston Celtics are the favorites to win it all this year in the eyes of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The longtime TV analyst doubled down on the team's defensive luxury of having five players that can guard one-on-one against any opposition in the playoffs. Here's what Smith said on "First Take":

"You could put five guys on the court. They don't have to double. Sometimes, I'm looking at them, I'm like, 'Why are you doubling?' Everybody can guard at times when you see them."

Smith also stated that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's offensive threat as a one-two punch is another threat to consider. He also added their experience of playing in the finals last year will help them this season, saying:

"I'm looking at Boston, I'm looking at them in the finals last year and that experience I think will be helpful. I think they're on a mission."

The Celtics have the second-best net rating behind the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs. They have a 118.1 offensive rating and 111.0 defensive rating this postseason. The C's haven't been the best version of themselves defensively as consistently compared to last year.

They were the best defensive team in the 2021-22 regular season with a 106.2 rating and second in the 2022 playoffs with a 106.3 defensive rating. There is a significant drop off this year on that end.

However, they have focused more on becoming better offensively this year. They've gone from boasting a 110.3 offensive rating in last year's playoffs to 118.1 in this year's playoffs.

The Boston Celtics are still potent defensively, though. They will need to put together one of their best stretches in the conference finals against the resurgent Miami Heat, who will seek to avenge their loss from last year when the two teams met at the same stage.

Boston Celtics have the most versatile roster in the 2023 NBA playoffs

The Boston Celtics boasted the deepest roster in the NBA this season. To improve their chances of winning the title, the Celtics added another contributing piece like Malcolm Brogdon without parting ways with a core player. They added Danilo Gallinari too, but he tore his ACL in August and didn't play a game.

The Celtics still managed to dominate the regular season, and their depth stood out. Boston finished as the No. 2 seed with a 57-25 record. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown reached new heights this season, with the former recording an MVP-caliber year, averaging 30/9/5, and the latter making the All-Star team again, 27/7/4.

Their supporting cast also stepped up, especially offensively. The Boston Celtics had six players averaging at least 10 points a game. The skillset of these role players has allowed Boston to tinker with their lineups in the playoffs.

Al Horford's floor spacing allows the Celtics to go super big by playing Robert Williams as the starting center to improve their paint defense when playing against a dominant big like Joel Embiid.

They have Derrick White in the wings as Williams' replacement if they go small. His perimeter defense keeps the Boston Celtics on track on that end of the floor. Along with boasting multiple players that can guard their man, the Celtics are also the best shooting team in the playoffs. They are making 15.4 3-pointers a game at a 39.5% clip.

