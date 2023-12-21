"They finna ride bro even harder": NBA fans mock Jaylen Brown for showing off his left hand after making layup

Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jaylen Brown had a strong game in their 144-119 road victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Along the way, he had some impressive plays, including making a left-handed layup in traffic in the third quarter of the contest.

After making the tough shot, the 27-year-old star waved to the hometown crowd with his left hand as he celebrated the bucket.

NBA fans took to social media to react to what Jaylen Brown did, with some choosing to mock the eight-year NBA veteran.

Below are what some of them wrote on Instagram:

















Jaylen Brown believes he is playing his best basketball so far

His numbers may be slightly down this season but Jaylen Brown believes he is playing the best basketball in his NBA career so far.

In the 25 games he has played for the Boston Celtics in the ongoing season, the University of California, Berkeley product has been good for 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 34 minutes. But more than the numbers, he said that as far as his overall feel for the court, he is doing more and helping the team better.

In an interview with The Athletic, he said:

“I feel like on both sides of the ball. I’m playing the best basketball of my life. I feel like I’m a different player. I still have the same essence. That aggressiveness is where my tone is always going to be, but I’m seeing the floor, making the right reads, trying to get others involved all at the same time.”

The Celtics currently hold an NBA-best 21-6 record for the season.

Jaylen Brown shared team-high honors in scoring versus the Kings with 28 points, to go along with six assists and five rebounds.

Last season, the two-time NBA All-Star had his best season as a Celtics player, numbers-wise, posting career-high averages of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in helping the team come a win away from returning to the NBA Finals.