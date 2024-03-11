"They push the Lakers agenda so hard": NBA Fans are irate at ESPN inadvertently showing false data

ESPN made quite a gaffe during the broadcast of the Timberwolves' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Following their decisive 120-109 victory, a stat graphic on the screen inaccurately displayed the Lakers' 3-0 record versus the Timberwolves this season.

The problem is, the Wolves are up 2-1 against the Lakers this season. Both victories came in December 2023, with scores of 106-108 and 111-118, respectively.

Among those who noticed the mistake was Minnesota Timberwolves TV analyst Jim Peterson, who was absolutely livid at the incorrect stats being spewed by a major network such as ESPN.

"This isn’t correct …Wolves are up 2-1 against Lakers this season," the Bally Sports North analyst posted on Twitter.

Things like this don’t happen often, but when they do, it can be quite amusing. As expected, social media was ablaze with anger over ESPN's incorrect stats.

Some cited the fact that it has become a recurring act. However, fans' fury was the main emotion on Twitter, with tidal waves of strong reactions flooding in to ensure ESPN wouldn't forget their recent blunder.

Here are some of the reactions to the graphic blunder:

A few fans spotted another mistake that claimed the Lakers were averaging 115 points per game against the Wolves this year, when in reality it's 112.

Frustrated Wolves star slams officiating after 29-13 FT disparity against Lakers

Following Monday's 120-109 loss to the Lakers, Wolves star Anthony Edwards pulled no punches during his postgame interview. The NBA All-Star found it tough to compete when one player made more free throws than the entire Wolves team.

“It’s tough. It's tough every night when we don’t get to the free throw line as much as the other team. When 1 player shoots more free throws than you’re entire team, it’s tough. It’s tough to compete," Edwards said.

The Lakers dominated at the free throw line, attempting 29 shots and converting 22, compared to the Wolves' 13-11.

"You want to compete and if every time they get the ball, we so called foul them and they get to the free throw line. It's tough. I don't know how to explain it man,” he added.

Despite the loss, the two-time NBA All-Star had a strong showing with 25 points on 10-of-23 shooting. He also stuffed the stat sheet with seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks.

With their second consecutive loss and fourth in six games, the Timberwolves (44-21) are currently trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder (45-19) and Denver Nuggets (44-20) in the Western Conference. They'll be looking to put an end to it when they play the Los Angeles Clippers in their next game.