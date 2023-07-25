“They really hated Jordan Poole” – Charles Barkley speculates Warriors’ notion behind signing Chris Paul

Former NBA player Charles Barkley said Jordan Poole's relationship with the Golden State Warriors wasn't "sunshine and rainbows," and believes the organization "hated" the young player.

One of the most surprising off-season moves this season was when Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul.

Many believe his getting traded was the result of the altercation between him and Draymond Green, which escalated to him getting punched prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barkley believes Poole's case with Green isn't the only thing that led to him getting traded. In a conversation with NBC Bay Sports Area, he said:

"They hated Jordan Poole. That’s the No. 1 thing I said to myself: They really hated Jordan Poole.

The current NBA analyst for TNT also said that

with a new team and environment, the 24-year-old star will get a chance to show his true potential.

"This is going to be a chance for him to reset. He had a tough year. He was peaks and valleys, so he needed a fresh start. I hope it works out for him."

Last season was a career year for the young guard. He averaged 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists for the Warriors.

However, he wasn't reliable during the postseason and shot poorly from the field. Poole shot 34.1% from the field and 25.4% from the three-point area.

You might also be interested in reading this: "That's how I clean my glasses" - Charles Barkley once showcased his filthy habit on national TV

Steph Curry didn't choose Charles Barkley as one of the players he'll give a ring to

Charles Barkley had one of the best careers in the NBA, winning the MVP, leading his team to the finals, and being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, he belongs to the list of great talents who have come up short of winning the title during his career.

Oftentimes, he's been made fun of it by some of the former NBA players, even current players in the league have made a joke of him not winning a title.

In a recent interview, Steph Curry was asked a hypothetical question and did not choose the Round Mound of Rebound as one of the players he'll give one of his rings to.

"It would not be Charles Barkley. I would pick Steve Nash and Reggie Miller." Steph joked.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



Steph: "It would not be Charles Barkley. I would pick Steve Nash and Reggie Miller."



(Via @BigBoy)

pic.twitter.com/t9xxI3vE55 If Steph Curry could give one of his 4 rings to anyone, who would it be?Steph: "It would not be Charles Barkley. I would pick Steve Nash and Reggie Miller."(Via @BigBoy)

Also read: "Do not write a check" - When Charles Barkley had a piece of infamous advice for those involved in illegal activities

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!