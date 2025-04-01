"They said he was washed": Lakers fans slam critics after LeBron James' clutch block helps LA oust Rockets

LeBron James showcased his defensive prowess with a clutch block in the final seconds of the game against the Houston Rockets. His effort played a key role in the Lakers' 104-98 win over the No. 2-seeded Rockets at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday.

James' block on Alperen Sengun with just over eight seconds remaining in the game gave the Lakers an extra possession that saw them score two more points. His vintage defensive display drew a raucous cheer from the crowd as LA inched close to a win.

His block had fans raving on social media. One of them wrote:

"They said he was washed"

More responses followed with a fan saying:

"FIRST TEAM ALL DEFENSE"

One fan marveled at the timing of the block.

"The timing is insane, LeBron definitely a great help side defender"

The classic line was back as well.

"BLOCKED BY JAMES"

Some believed the win was all James with his iconic block.

"He just got us the W with the block"

On the game front, LeBron James ended with 16 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves had 20 and 12 points, respectively. The bench was their key reason with Gabe Vincent and Dorian Finney-Smith dropping 20 points each. The win sees the Lakers improve to 46-29 and remain fourth in the West.

