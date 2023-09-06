"They think we live in igloos up here" - Canada fans lose it as team advances to FIBA World Cup 2023 semis after beating Slovenia

Canada is not known for basketball, but they've managed to put the world on notice in the FIBA World Cup. After a win agaist Slovenia on Wednesday, they've punched their ticket to the semifinals.

This is a big moment for Canadian basketball fans as this success also means they'll be competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Following the monumental victory, fans were all over social media praising the national team for their stellar play.

While some were excited after the game, others had thier complaints. Some feel that Canada only won because of the refs. Mainly in the second half, when Luka Doncic was ejected from the game along with Dillon Brooks.

Shai Gilegous-Alexander was the standout performer in this quarterfinals win. In 36 minutes of action, he finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Another player who stood out was New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett. He was the team's second-leading scorer with 24 points.

What does the road ahead look like for Team Canada?

Coming off their win against Slovenia, next up on the schedule for Canada is a matchup against Serbia. The winner of that matchup moves on the finals, while the loser will compete for third place.

If the Canadians are able to beat Serbia, they will face one of Team USA or Germany in the finals. They'd ending up playing the loser for a bronze medal if they are unable to come away with a win.

Looking at their upcoming matchup with Serbia, Team Canada is going to have its hands full. Their numbers are almost identical, which could result in an interesting semifinal matchup.

As a team, the Candians are averaging 96.2 points per game in the FIBA World Cup. Serbia is just ahead of them at 98.2. The Serbians have also been the much more efficient team, connected on close to 68% of their field goal attempts.

One player to watch for Team Serbia is Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. He's been leading the charge for them, averaging 18.8 points, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals. Miami Heat prospect Nikola Jovic has also impressed in the World Cup, scoring close to 11 points per game.

Something the Canadians have in their favor is that they have one of the top World Cup performers on their team. If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can put together another big-time outing, his team will have a good chance of competing for a gold medal.