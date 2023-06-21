'They should win a title' - Kevin Durant's superteam with Devin Booker has no excuses according to former no. 2 NBA Draft pick

With the inclusion of Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, Beal adds to a star-studded cast alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton.

However, on ESPN's "Get Up," Jay Williams talked about how there is more pressure on Kevin Durant and this team to pull off a championship run.

"There is no better top four in the league," Williams said, "than Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, you think about the likes of what they add with Bradley Beal and then Deandre Ayton. If you could put the right pieces together they should win a title. There's no doubt about it."

The Phoenix Suns have a talented roster, including several All-Star players. With such a lineup, there is little room for excuses moving forward. While they may need a few additional pieces to complete the team, there is plenty of potential in Phoenix to win the championship.

As Bradley Beal was able to use his no-trade clause to land in Phoenix, the Wizards got Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, and a number of second-round picks and pick swaps.

During the 2022-23 regular season with the Washington Wizards, Bradley Beal averaged 23.2 points per game (50.6% shooting, including 36.5% from 3-point range) and 5.4 assists.

Adding Bradley Beal to the Suns' roster would provide an additional scoring option, reducing the burden on Durant and Booker, who played extended minutes in the playoffs. With a weak bench, the Suns were forced to heavily rely on their dynamic duo.

Beal's arrival would bring much-needed relief and allow the team to diversify their offensive approach. As Beal transitions from his scoring and playmaking role with the Wizards, he could contribute as a facilitator, sharing some of the playmaking responsibilities with the starters.

Looking back on Kevin Durant's post-game reaction after losing the second-round series to the Denver Nuggets

After the disappointing loss and finish to the season, Durant spoke with the media to discuss his reaction.

"It sucked," Durant said. "It was a bad feeling. It was embarrassing. They came out and hit us in the mouth. We couldn't recover. You got to give them credit for being a disciplined team."

During the series, Kevin Durant averaged 29.5 ppg (45.3% shooting, including 22.2% from 3-point range), 9.7 rpg, and 5.0 apg. Durant shot fine overall from the field but struggled throughout the matchup from 3-point range.

With Bradley Beal on the team, the Suns are an obvious must-watch in the upcoming season as they will look to deliver with all the offensive firepower at their disposal.

