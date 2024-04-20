The New York Knicks season this year is one for the ages, and they are already putting their playoff strategy in place ahead of facing Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs.

While NBA games media notes typically focus on players' performances, today's spotlight is a bit different. In an unexpected twist, almost peculiar turn of events, the Knicks have incorporated referee tendency statistics into their pre-game media notes ahead of Saturday's clash.

It marks the first time such information, typically reserved for internal use, has been made public by the team.

It’s been just a few hours, and the innovative approach has sparked interesting discussions among fans and analysts. Some fans joked around, but overall, there's a lot of excitement for the team's playoff season.

"Lmfao the Knicks have zero shame anymore giving out the excuses not even waiting for fans players and coaches to make them! Never change Jim Dolan," a fan said.

"The fact that this is even something that can be done is a stain on the game of basketball i understand that you can’t make everyone exactly the same but fuck at least lower the deviation to a respectable level," another fan echoed similar sentiment.

Some fans showed appreciation for the Knicks' positive move in releasing the statistics.

"I’ve covered a bunch of basketball games and I don’t recall a single time I’ve seen something like this in game notes. Kinda love it," one fan chimmed in.

"Love this. A ref scouting report," another said.

"I freaking LOVE this. And I’d say that even if I wasn’t actively informed on officials covering college games."

Are the Knicks favored despite Joel Embiid's presence?

The Knicks and the Sixers, at their best, are heavyweight contenders, but it’s tough to know where they currently stand.

While the Knicks have enjoyed a dominant 20-3 record with OG Anunoby in the starting lineup, his offensive hasn't quite returned to pre-injury levels. Similarly, Joel Embiid's return from knee surgery has sparked a nine-game winning streak for the Sixers. But questions remain about whether he's fully recovered and can recapture his MVP-caliber dominance.

The knicks are the more talented team, and talent usually wins in the NBA. Tom Thibodeau, for all his flaws, has let his team to fight tooth and nail on the defensive end and stick to their principles on offense, often applying brute force and a bit of old-fashioned hustle to outmatch opponents.

The Sixers had a great season, but their secret sauce was of the try-hard variety. That can work wonders in the regular season, but in the playoffs, everyone is a try-hard, so talent often wins out.

The two franchises haven't met in the postseason since 1989, so Game 1 of the playoff promises to be a spectacle of emotions and tactical strategies.

