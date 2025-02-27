"Thibs is an injury merchant" - Knicks fans frustrated after losing $5,745,331 center to injury while waiting on Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks fans had a lot to say after another center sustained an injury. Ariel Hukporti suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee on Wednesday and is expected to miss four to six weeks. It was his first start with Karl-Anthony Davis not available, but his potential role came to an abrupt end.

"New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti has suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, sources tell ESPN. Hukporti sustained the injury in his first start Wednesday night, posting 8 points, 2 rebounds and 1 block," ESPN's Shams Charania tweeted on Thursday.

After Charania shared the news on X, several fans mentioned Tom Thibodeau, either to troll or call him out for pushing players to the limit. However, one fan clapped back at that notion.

"some of us warned y'all that thibs is an injury merchant," one fan wrote.

"Thibs when he inserts himself as the Knicks’ backup center due to Hukporti’s injury," Action Network tweeted, along with a GIF.

"Can't blame Thibs minutes," another fan said.

Others remembered Jericho Sims and said that the Bucks big man should have stayed with the Knicks instead of Hukporti.

"The Knicks really should have kept Sims," one fan wrote.

"Sims would have been better," another fan said.

Somebody took the opportunity and sent a message to Mitchell Robinson ahead of his return to the court.

"Mitch Rob you better be ready Friday," one fan tweeted.

He only played 16 minutes in New York's 110-105 win over Philadelphia. Hukporti, who signed a two-year $5,745,331 contract in 2024 (per Spotrac), replaced Towns, as he's dealing with a left knee issue, leaving the Knicks in a complex position.

Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges scored 34 and 28 points, leading the charge for the New York. The 76ers saw Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Paul George score 30, 27 and 25 points, but it wasn't enough to defeat the Knicks.

New York will return to action on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies, hoping to have Robinson available.

When is Mitchell Robinson expected to return to Knicks lineup?

On Sunday, Shams Charania reported that Mitchell Robinson was getting close to making his return. The ESPN insider reported that this week would be crucial, although a specific date was not disclosed.

"I'm here to report that Mitchell Robinson is closing on his season debut," Charania wrote. "Sources tell me his goal is to make his return to the lineup at some point over the next week ... Robinson will make a determination on when that target date could be."

Now more than ever, Robinson's availability is almost mandatory for Tom Thibodeau's team.

