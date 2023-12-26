"This is why Becky Hammon was right": Fans give absurd responses to Jalen Brunson revealing his dog's Twitter account is run by an impostor

On Monday, New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson touched on his Christmas plans to play with his mini golden doodle named Kona. This prompted a tweet from his dog’s Twitter account. However, Brunson later revealed that he doesn’t know who runs the account, leading to some entertaining fan reactions.

The Twitter account @KonaBrunson tweeted about Kona’s excitement that her “dad” was looking forward to playing with her.

Brunson then quickly denied any connection to the account, suggesting that it is being run by an imposter.

“Not to rain on anyone’s parade but [I don’t know] who runs this account, LOL,” Brunson tweeted.

Brunson’s tweet left NBA fans in disbelief that a stranger has been impersonating his dog.

“somebody impersonating your dog for clout is so sick,” one fan said.

“Who would pretend to be another man’s dog?!” another said.

Some fans then attempted to guess who was behind the account, naming some of Brunson’s teammates:

“Probably Josh Hart,” one fan said.

“It’s 100% Mitchell Robinson,” another said.

Meanwhile, others referenced the recent controversy involving Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon calling out Brunson for not being a true superstar.

“This is why Becky Hammon was right,” one fan said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Brunson revealing that a stranger runs his dog’s Twitter:

Jalen Brunson leads Knicks over Bucks on Christmas

Jalen Brunson came up big on Monday, leading the Knicks to a 129-122 Christmas Day win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brunson finished with a game-high 38 points, four rebounds and six assists on 53.6% shooting as New York ended its nine-game losing streak against Milwaukee. Entering Monday, the Knicks had lost all three of their games against the Bucks this season.

Brunson’s 38-point performance marked his third game with at least 36 points against Milwaukee this season. He has now had three of his five highest-scoring performances against the Bucks, who continue to struggle to defend opposing teams' top guards.

Outside of Brunson, three other Knicks finished with at least 20 points, including Julius Randle (24), RJ Barrett (21) and Immanuel Quickley (20). This helped New York overcome a combined 64 points from Bucks superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

The Knicks’ win helped them get back on track following a 130-111 blowout loss to Milwaukee on Saturday. Meanwhile, they snapped the Bucks’ seven-game winning streak.

Milwaukee (22-8) will look to bounce back against the Brooklyn Nets (14-15) on the road on Wednesday.

New York (17-12) will look to win its second straight game against the OKC Thunder (18-9) on the road on Wednesday.

