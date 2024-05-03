"This is beyond cringe" - NBA fans react to Mavericks' pre-game antics ahead of Clippers game

The Dallas Mavericks are ready to finish their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers and have already started playing mind games, trying to get under their rivals' skins. Besides Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Mavs have found inspiration in their unsung hero, PJ Washington.

The men from Texas are now trying to inspire their fans too by using Washington's viral image. During Game 3 of the series, Washington starred in two controversial moments, the first being an altercation with Terance Mann after the former directed some words to the Clippers bench while the game was 84-67.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Washington struck a pose that went viral while one referee tried to stop Terance Mann. Pictures and videos went viral after that moment and now Dallas wants to use everything to fire up everybody ahead of this crucial Game 6.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, the Mavs handing out posters of Washington didn't draw the desired reaction from a lot of fans around the NBA. Plenty of fans shared their opinions on this, with some disagreeing and others supporting the move.

"This is beyond cringe, Clippers in 7," @ClawWRLD claimed.

Expand Tweet

"Coldest playoff poster this season for sure," another fan chimed in.

"Stood on all 10 and backed it up," one person wrote, praising Washington and the Mavs' performance this series.

This move has some fans hyped up about tonight's game, admitting that Dallas succeeded with this decision. Another warned the team about 'bad karma.'

"genius from the mavs, this will always be goated," another fan added.

"Clippers in Cancun after tonight," somebody predicted.

"They better win or this will end up looking like bad karma," one fan remarked.

After that first altercation, Washington got into it with Russell Westbrook after the veteran point guard pushed Luka Doncic in the back. He has been a terrific defender for the Mavs this season and in this series.

PJ Washington has made notable impact on the Mavericks this postseason

After missing out on Matisse Thybulle last offseason, the Mavericks struggled to find a player to be the cornerstone of their defense. It wasn't until the trade deadline that they added a couple of players that elevated their level of performance to new heights.

PJ Washington has been a terrific addition to the Mavs, boosting their defense and becoming a key player on the roster. Alongside Daniel Gafford, Washington has shown his value night in and night out.

Things haven't been different this postseason. He's played a notable role in stopping the Clippers' stars, leading the Mavericks to big wins from the defensive end of the ball. He's done a little bit of everything this playoff, averaging 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 35.4 minutes per game with the Mavericks.

After spending the first four seasons of his career in Charlotte, he hasn't backed out against the challenge of playing for a title contender like the Mavericks.