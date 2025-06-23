"This just confirms the NBA is fixed" - Fans erupt as OKC Thunder’s championship bus sighting fuels Game 7 buzz vs Pacers

The OKC Thunder and Indiana Pacers are set to do battle one last time in the 2025 NBA Finals on Sunday. After six long games, the champion will finally be decided in Game 7. While both teams have strong supporters by their side, it appears that the Thunder organization is already claiming its championship victory.

A video of OKC's open-top buses designed with championship markings went viral on social media.

The video featured several buses ready to go on a parade after winning Game 7 on Sunday. While the winner hasn't been decided yet, some found it odd how the Thunder is already setting up for their celebration.

Fans on social media couldn't help but express their thoughts on the OKC Thunder potentially winning the 2025 championship. Here's what some said on X, formerly Twitter:

"this just confirms the NBA is fixed. cmon now"

"Oh Indy is about to come out like LeBron as a team in Game 7 after seeing this"

"they started celebrating early because OKC expected scott foster in the lineup tn," one fan said.

Here are other fan reactions on X.

"I mean they have to be prepared. Kind of like there are two sets of shirts. One nba champions pacers the other nba champions thunder," another said.

"OKC about to be given the Rick special," another said.

"Uh oh…Pacers now have the mental edge heading into this game 🤩🔥🙌🏾," one wrote.

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle reacts to OKC Thunder's championship parade buses

While the Indiana Pacers and OKC Thunder were preparing for their big Game 7, the Thunder organization was also preparing for their potential championship parade should they win the title.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle saw the video of the championship parade buses and was asked about it during the pre-game press conference on Sunday.

“I just saw a video that’s probably going to go viral, with open-top buses presumably for the parade, already painted with them as champions," Carlisle said. "So that’s what I’m thinking about right now.”

Carlisle and the Pacers will look to rain on the Thunder's parade by becoming just the fifth team in NBA Finals history to win Game 7 on the road. Home teams are 15-4 in Game 7s.

