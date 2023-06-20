"This is like me holding an egg" - NBA fans react to Victor Wembanyama holding a baseball during Yankees first pitch

Victor Wembanyama has made his way to New York City in preparation for the Thursday's NBA draft, where he's expected to be the top pick. Due to his huge following, the New York Yankees reached out to him to throw the ceremonial first pitch against the Seattle Mariners.

Upon seeing him in the field, fans shared their hilarious reactions to Wemby's size. He held a baseball as if he was playing with a marble.

Joon Lee @joonlee A baseball looks like a marble in Victor Wembanyama’s hands A baseball looks like a marble in Victor Wembanyama’s hands https://t.co/39LNJrJPRX

The French prospect knew how funny it was and even posted a photo of him grasping the baseball on his Instagram account.

Here are some of the best reactions from the fans about the size of Victor Wembanyama's hands.

Depressed Cardinals Fan @Gundervile @JomboyMedia How the hell is he planning on throwing the first pitch out tonight @JomboyMedia How the hell is he planning on throwing the first pitch out tonight

DanSangermani @dsangermani1 @TheHoopCentral that’s me holding a table tennis ball LOL @TheHoopCentral that’s me holding a table tennis ball LOL

There's no official record of Wembanyama's hand measurements yet. However, he's listed as 7-foot-4 by the NBA and 7-5 by ESPN, and his hands are clearly massive. Earlier this year, a video of him palming a basketball with two fingers was posted.

Wemby is preparing for the draft. Many have predicted that the San Antonio Spurs will take the Frenchman using the No. 1 pick.

Victor Wembanyama threw a horrible first pitch

Following the hype that his hand size garnered, fans got a chance to see how well Victor Wembanyama threw the first pitch. Simply put, his massive hands were probably the reason why he wasn't able to make a decent pitch. Wemby tried to make a decent throw, but the ball went in a different direction.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Victor Wembanyama throws out the 1st pitch.



Victor Wembanyama throws out the 1st pitch. https://t.co/vl8aYYk9qc

After this, he handled it like a professional and just went along with it. It's assuring that Wemby will be playing basketball instead of baseball, as he needs more work on his pitches.

Austin Rivers broke down Victor Wembanyama's game

Victor Wembanyama

Many are impressed with the talent that Victor Wembanyama has on the court. With his height, he does things that are outstanding, which explains why he's the top recruit this year. The point guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Austin Rivers, broke down Wemby's game, explaining that he'll do well in the league:

"As LeBron James would put it, it's alien-like. For him to be able to grab rebounds, push it coast to coast, finish at the basket, shoot the 3.

"Splitting the defense as a 7-footer, with his hands, putting the ball low between his knees so they don't get it. Finishing at the basket, he has all the intangibles of a superstar, and to have it this young, we just have neve seen before."

