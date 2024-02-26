"This man acting like he suspended indefinitely" - Jimmy Butler trolling NBA with 'Bad Boys' post for facing suspension has fans crackling

Jimmy Butler was up to his usual trolling ways. He took to Instagram to react to his suspension for involvement in the on-court altercation. The scuffle broke out between Butler and others during the Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans game on Friday.

Butler posted a funny photoshop with his teammate Nikola Jovic on his IG. The image had their faces cropped into a Bad Boys movie poster. Butler accompanied the post with a comical caption.

“It was all @nikolajovic fault,” Butler wrote.

Many NBA fans reacted to the humorous post. Some called out Butler for his dramatics.

“This man acting like he suspended indefinitely,” one user wrote.

Jimmy Butler among five suspended for fight

Jimmy Butler is among five NBA players suspended by the league for their roles in the fight in the Heat vs Pelicans game on Friday. Butler is suspended for one game.

Pelicans forward Naji Marshall was also given a game without pay for his role in the incident. Marshall laid hands on Butler’s neck during the fight.

Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and Heat big man Thomas Bryant received a three-game suspension without pay for leaving the bench to join the altercation.

Miami forward Nikola Jovic was given one game for leaving the bench to engage in the altercation.

The fight began when Kevin Love wrapped up Zion Williamson for a hard foul to prevent an easy layup. Williamson thought the move was to protect him from falling.

However, his teammates took umbrage with the move from Love. The players began jawing and shoving. Butler and Marshall then got into their own shoving game before Marshall attempted to choke Butler. Butler then attempted to go after Marshall before being held back.

Butler, Marshall, Alvarado and Bryant received ejections in the game. Love was given a common foul.

Jimmy Butler will lose $259,968 in pay with the suspension. Bryant will lose $52,308, while Jovic will lose $12,655. On the Pelicans side, Alvarado will lose $37,988 and Marshall $11,096.

The Heat will be without Butler and Jovic on Monday when they travel to the Sacramento Kings. Bryant will miss the entire three-game West Coast road trip.

The Pelicans will be without Alvarado and Bryant for their home game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. They will also be without Alvarado for road games against the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.