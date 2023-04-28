"This is the real NBA Finals"- NBA fans are hyped as Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics set up a titanic clash

The Boston Celtics eliminated the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of their first-round series to face the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Boston finally vanquished the gritty Hawks, who stole a Game 5 victory on the Celtics' home floor via a Trae Young three-pointer.

Fans have shared their thoughts on the Celtics' win and looming battle royale against the 76ers, with one Twitter user saying:

"This is the real NBA Finals"

Most basketball fans expected the Boston Celtics to dismantle the Atlanta Hawks. Trae Young, however, proved that as long as he's around, Atlanta will be a tough team to eliminate.

Boston might have benefited from two close games, as adversity should only make them better against one of the elite title contenders. Philly dispatched the overwhelmed and outmatched Brooklyn Nets in four games.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference but haven't reached their potential. This year might be their time, as they have been playing their best basketball since the James Harden-Ben Simmons swap.

Fans can't wait to see two of the best teams in the NBA slug it out in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled badly against the Boston Celtics over the last few years

In the Joel Embiid era, the Philadelphia 76ers have won just one game in two playoff series against the Boston Celtics. Boston won 4-1 in the 2018 semifinals and then swept Philly in their 2020 first-round matchup.

"The Process" has averaged 26.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in nine postseason games versus Boston. He is hitting 44.9% of his shots, including 24.3% from behind the arc. Embiid's numbers, however, haven't translated into wins for his team.

Jayson Tatum, on the other hand, is averaging 25.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 blocks against the 76ers. He has been more efficient with his shots than Joel Embiid. Tatum is hitting 50.6% of his shots, including 40.0% from deep.

The Boston Celtics' dominance over the Philadelphia 76ers has extended this season, as they hold a 3-1 head-to-head series edge. Philly's lone win against Boston came on April 4.

theScore @theScore Joel Embiid is 1-8 vs. the Celtics in the playoffs. Can he finally make this matchup a rivalry? Joel Embiid is 1-8 vs. the Celtics in the playoffs. Can he finally make this matchup a rivalry? 🔔 https://t.co/DHECH4VyOT

The 76ers eked out a 103-101 win behind Joel Embiid's 52-point masterpiece. Boston didn't have Robert Williams III and Jaylen Brown in the lineup, while Tatum had arguably his worst regular-season game and still nearly beat Philly.

Philadelphia needed an Embiid explosion, with Boston not having two of their best players, to avoid going 0-4 to the Celtics in the regular season.

Joel Embiid's knee could decide this series

Joel Embiid was diagnosed with a right sprained knee a day before Game 4 of the Philadelphia 76ers series against the Brooklyn Nets. The 76ers are confident he will be back in the second round of the playoffs. They just have not put a definite date for his return.

Embiid will reportedly need a brace to play and will have to deal with the pain to lead his team against the Boston Celtics.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Joel Embiid has to wear a knee brace and play through pain when he returns, per @JClarkNBCS Joel Embiid has to wear a knee brace and play through pain when he returns, per @JClarkNBCS https://t.co/vvMB3NK9fG

If the MVP candidate is severely hampered, the Celtics might have little trouble dispatching them.

