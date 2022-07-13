“This s**t ain’t going to work without AD being right” - Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis is the biggest factor for the LA Lakers, says he’ll make sure they can take care of him

Darvin Ham outlined the situation for the LA Lakers will not work unless Anthony Davis is healthy. The new coach explained that he has plans to ensure his star avoids injury trouble.

Ham said:

“This s**t ain’t going to work without AD being right.”

Anthony Davis only played 40 games last season after dealing with multiple injuries. His inability to stay healthy was a partial reason why the Lakers were unable to make the playoffs.

Even when Davis was on the floor, his efforts were not his best. The Lakers big finished the season shooting 18.6% from beyond the arc.

Once known for his shooting abilities, this season left much to be desired for Anthony Davis. However, Darvin Ham claims that he is going to make sure that he takes care of Davis going forward.

The new coach outlined that AD not being right was the biggest factor for the Lakers and that is an issue that has to be addressed as a primary.

Could Anthony Davis be traded?

Elsewhere, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both wanting out of Brooklyn, there have been many rumors floating about where they are going to end up.

The LA Lakers have crossed as a possible landing spot for both players, with Anthony Davis’ name popping up as a potential trade.

Darvin Ham’s comments make these rumors seem futile. If he had plans to rid the Lakers of Davis he probably would not waste his time voicing such an opinion.

AD was one of the biggest factors in the Lakers' championship run, alongside LeBron James. The pair looked smooth and tenacious together, even unstoppable at times.

If Davis can return to the same state he was at 26-years-old, the LA Lakers would be in great shape going forward. Even if they kept Westbrook, the space on the floor the Lakers had trouble covering would be patched.

LeBron James spent time at the five position last season in an attempt to fill the hole left by Davis’ injury. The Lakers won the majority of their games with LeBron at center but the situation did not last.

Darvin Ham has been very vocal in his confidence in the players on the Lakers' current roster. He seems excited to start coaching such a superstar squad, and his positivity reads well for their future.

