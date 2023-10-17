“Does Tobias Harris not know what he is?”: NBA fans berate Sixers’ $180 million forward for All-Star nomination claims

Tobias Harris has long been considered one of the best roleplayers in the league. Thanks to his impressive two-way play, Harris doesn't need the ball in his hands to impact the game. Whether he's spotting up for a three-pointer in crunch time, or defending the opposing team's best player, Harris' value has remained consistent over the years.

After spending a number of seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic to start his career, Harris played several years in Detroit and LA before landing in Philly. There, alongside Joel Embiid, Harris has continued to make an impact for the 76ers on their quest to win a championship.

The 76ers forward is heading into the final year of a five-year deal worth $180 million after this season. With free agency on the horizon, he believes that he should be entering free agency with the title of 'former All-Star.' He spoke in an interview with HoopsHype:

“I think I’ve made the case a few years to be there (an All-Star). It’s something that, as a player, you strive to get. I think after the first one, where I thought I should’ve made it, I kind of said, ‘F it.’

Looking at the 2023-24 season for Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers

Last season, Tobias Harris' teammate Joel Embiid finally captured his first MVP award, giving fans hope for the future. In the playoffs, however, Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers came up short against the Boston Celtics, losing in a seven-game series.

Although Embiid's MVP win, and the addition of James Harden, gave many fans confidence that they would come back stronger this year, that may not be the case. Currently, the 76ers front office is engaged in a standoff with Harden regarding his future with the team.

While Harden showed up for training camp, and confirmed that he won't be sitting out once the season starts, the future seems uncertain. With no team willing to give up the assets Daryl Morey is requesting, the team could be forced to wait and see how things play out.

While speaking with HoopsHype, Tobias Harris gave his thoughts on the situation:

"I think nobody has any ill will or hard feelings on that situation. We’re just taking it day by day and seeing where it goes."

As Morey continues to remain patient in regards to a trade, the 76ers will keep their focus on their season opener on October 28th against the Toronto Raptors.