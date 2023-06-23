Top 3 landing spots for Tyler Herro after Heat explores trade options around him

The Miami Heat's pursuit of their fourth NBA title fell short this season, but they can still reflect on it as a relative success. However, extending their championship window requires some strategic moves from the front office, especially with the team already linked to potential trade options this offseason.

Tyler Herro, the talented shooting guard for the Heat, has been sidelined during the postseason due to a finger injury. As the Heat managed to win important games without him, Herro has emerged as a potential trade target for other teams looking to bolster their roster.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Miami Heat could explore avenues to deal Tyler Herro before his extension kicks in heatnation.com/rumors/report-… Report: Miami Heat could explore avenues to deal Tyler Herro before his extension kicks in heatnation.com/rumors/report-…

#3 Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls, seeking to leap into playoff contention, could explore a trade for Tyler. If the Bulls decide to part ways with All-Star Zach ⁠ LaVine, Herro could be a suitable replacement for him. Herro's scoring ability and shooting range would mesh well with the Bulls' young core, including players like Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams.

His presence would provide another offensive threat and spacing on the floor, allowing the Bulls to become a more potent offensive team. Although Herro and LaVine have played at a similar level, the Heat may consider such a trade to potentially unload contracts and reshape their roster.

#2 Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic, a team in the midst of a rebuild, could benefit from acquiring Herro. With their focus on developing young talent, adding a player like Herro would fit their strategy. Herro's scoring ability and offensive versatility would provide an immediate boost to the Magic's backcourt.

Pairing him with Markelle Fultz would create an intriguing young guard duo with the potential to grow together. In addition, the Heat could gain an advantage from this trade by acquiring Gary Harris, a more affordable ⁠ option, and Jonathan Isaac, a player with great potential who could strengthen their defensive frontcourt. ⁠

#1 Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers could be an ideal landing spot for Tyler Herro. With Damian Lillard expressing openness to a potential separation from the team, the Blazers may look for a young, talented shooting guard like Herro to add to their roster.

Herro's scoring ability and shooting prowess would complement the playmaking skills of CJ McCollum and provide the Blazers with a dynamic backcourt duo. Additionally, Herro's youth and potential for growth align with Portland's desire to build a competitive team for the long term.

Heat Nation @HeatNationCom Tyler Herro in the year of 2023:



18.6 PPG

39.7% FG

33.3% 3PT



(20 games) Tyler Herro in the year of 2023: 18.6 PPG39.7% FG33.3% 3PT(20 games) https://t.co/40O6emeOs5

Tyler Herro's potential departure from the Miami Heat opens up various landing spots for the young shooting guard. Herro's skills and potential make him an appealing trade asset for teams ⁠ like the Portland Trail Blazers, Orlando Magic, or Chicago Bulls.

Whether he joins a playoff contender or contributes to a rebuilding team, the upcoming offseason promises excitement for Herro ⁠ and the interested teams as they strive to enhance their rosters and compete at the highest level.

