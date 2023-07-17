Top 5 landing spots for former LA Lakers and Heat star Kendrick Nunn

After the 2020 NBA Finals, Kendrick Nunn appeared to be an up-and-coming player for the Miami Heat. Shortly after, he ended up joining the opposing team from the Finals - the LA Lakers.

While his stint with the Heat was promising, Nunn was less than satisfactory during his time with the Purple and Gold.

After missing a whole season with a knee injury, Nunn returned for 39 games with the Lakers in the 2022-23 season. However, his performance was still considered underwhelming, thus forcing a trade before the deadline.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Having played out the final bit of the season with the Washington Wizards, Nunn is now on the free-agent market. Although he hasn't been up to the mark for the most part, there are still many teams that could benefit from having him on the roster.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Kendrick Nunn showing out in his Wizards debut

Read: What are Kendrick Nunn's contract details with the Washington Wizards? All you need to know

5 landing spots for Kendrick Nunn next season

1) Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets could certainly prove to be an interesting landing spot for Kendrick Nunn next season. The Hornets are currently a team in disarray. Although the team's identity is driven by LaMelo Ball's style of play, it is evident that they aren't ready to compete.

The Hornets may have the makings of a solid unit for the future. However, their lack of bench strength needs to be addressed quickly. Nunn could prove to be a valuable scoring punch on any given day.

2) San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are a hot location in the NBA right now, with first-overall pick Victor Wembanyama on the squad. However, the overall makeup of the team is still away from inspiring confidence.

In light of this, a veteran with playoff experience could certainly bring some value to the team. When also considering Nunn's offensive upside when he's healthy, he could be quite solid next to a presence such as Wemby when playing off-ball.

3) Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons were one of the worst teams in the NBA last season. With Cade Cunningham missing a large part of the year due to injury, the Pistons just crumbled.

However, things will be looking up for the team. The young core will continue to build, with Ausar Thompson proving to be a great pick in Summer League. Most importantly, Monty Williams is taking over as head coach.

Nunn could be great as a scoring option off the bench for such a team. Considering the offense Williams ran in Phoenix, Nunn could assimilate into such a system quite smoothly in an off-ball role.

4) Miami Heat

A return to the Miami Heat would certainly be a solid option for both parties in such a scenario. The Heat lost a lot of solid role players this offseason, with Gabe Vincent and Max Strus off the roster.

With space for a solid scorer who knows Coach Spo's system, Nunn could be a solution to their bench rotation problems right off the bat.

5) Washington Wizards

Finally, a new deal with the Wizards may be the simplest answer for Nunn at this stage. Although he played in a few games for the team, he presented some value.

The Wizards are now led by a young star in Jordan Poole in the backcourt. With Bradley Beal going over to Phoenix, Washington have a massive shortage of guards. Bringing someone who already knows the system would solve a lot of adjustment issues.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault