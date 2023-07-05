Top 5 landing spots for Pascal Siakam as rumors of Raptors planning to trade him spreads

After losing star point guard Fred VanVleet to the Houston Rockets in free agency, the Toronto Raptors may be forced to pivot into a rebuild. If they do so, star forward Pascal Siakam could be the biggest name shipped out of town.

Not surprisingly, Siakam's availability has piqued the interest of several teams eager to bolster their lineups with his versatility and undeniable talent. In this article, we will delve into the five most compelling trade destinations for Pascal Siakam if the Raptors choose to embrace a complete rebuild.

Here are the Top - 5 landing spots for Pascal Siakam

#5 Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings find themselves in an interesting position. They defied expectations in 2022-23, making the playoffs and almost getting past the first round. Looking ahead, they desperately yearn for another star to sustain their playoff potential.

Pascal Siakam's skill set perfectly aligns with the Kings' needs, providing scoring, defense, and leadership. His floor spacing, aggressive drives, and playmaking complement De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, elevating the Kings' offense. The Siakam-Fox-Sabonis trio has the potential to elevate the Kings' franchise in the upcoming NBA season.

#4 Portland Trail Blazers

It is now a critical juncture for the Portland Trail Blazers. With a string of unsatisfactory seasons behind them, their longing for change grows. Pascal Siakam's arrival would inject renewed vigor into their roster. He would be a much-needed scoring option and a formidable defender. Playing alongside the dynamic and prolific Damian Lillard, Siakam's skill set would perfectly fit the Blazers' offensive system.

Siakam's shot creation, rim attacking, and floor stretching abilities would relieve pressure on Lillard, allowing him to excel in a more balanced offensive system. Defensively, Siakam's versatility would be a valuable asset. With Siakam on board, the Blazers could potentially regain their status as contenders in the challenging Western Conference.

#3 New York Knicks

The resurgent New York Knicks have experienced a remarkable turnaround, igniting the hopes and passions of their loyal fanbase. Adding Pascal Siakam would significantly boost this young team's aspiration of becoming perennial contenders. Siakam's scoring prowess, defensive tenacity, and leadership qualities would offer a valuable veteran presence to complement the Knicks' burgeoning core.

Playing alongside the promising RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson, and Julius Randle, Siakam's abilities would elevate the Knicks' aspirations. His championship experience with the Raptors could also serve as a guiding force, nurturing a winning mentality within the team.

Siakam's arrival in New York would enhance their competitive edge and fuel the city's basketball renaissance, captivating fans and propelling the Knicks toward greater heights.

#2 Houston Rockets

If James Harden chooses Houston Rockets in the coming months, the team's priority would be to add complimentary pieces, and Pascal Siakam seems like a prime contender. The Rockets would need to find a co-star for Harden to compliment.

Siakam's defensive presence and scoring would fit beautifully next to Harden, providing him with more open shots. While a trade involving Siakam would require additional players, the potential pairing of Siakam and Harden could bring new life to the Rockets and reestablish them as contenders in the Western Conference.

#1 Atlanta Hawks

The young and ambitious Atlanta Hawks present an intriguing landing spot for Siakam. The Hawks have set their sights on advancing their development under the leadership of emerging star Trae Young. Siakam's veteran experience and scoring ability would significantly boost the team.

His defensive versatility and knack for timely baskets would seamlessly align with the Hawks' style of play. Siakam's presence creates ample opportunities for both him and Young to shine. The combination of Siakam with Young and Dejounte Murray has the potential to form a legitimate big three in Atlanta, driving the Hawks towards sustained success.

As the Toronto Raptors confront critical decisions regarding their future direction, the potential departure of Pascal Siakam looms large. The organization faces the daunting task of carefully evaluating trade offers to shape its rebuilding efforts effectively. Whether Siakam finds himself in Atlanta, Portland, New York, Houston, or Sacramento, his impact on his new team would be substantial.

