Top 5 teams to watch out for as the NBA trade deadline nears

The NBA trade deadline is inching closer with each passing week of the 2022-23 season. With the regular season approaching the All-Star break, teams will be hitting the phones to upgrade their roster.

There's always excitement when it comes to fans and the idea of trading for new players. Front offices will be active in trying to find the missing ingredients to take their team to the next level. But just because teams are working the phones, doesn't mean that it will be a busy market.

Numerous insiders have stressed caution when it comes to this year's trade deadline. While many teams are looking to upgrade, there's also a lack of sellers on the market. Regardless, there are still a number of organizations to keep a close eye on. Here's a look at the top five teams to watch out for as the Feb. 9 trade deadline nears.

Top five teams to watch out for at the NBA trade deadline

#5, Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards wing Kyle Kuzma

The Washington Wizards (18-24) have a roster that features plenty of intriguing pieces. One name that is expected to potentially be on the move is wing Kyle Kuzma, who is averaging 21.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

The Wizards have struggled to generate any momentum toward contending for the playoffs. Kuzma is set to be a free agent at the end of the season, so Washington should look to move Kuzma or the Wizards will risk losing him for nothing in free agency.

#4, Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins

The Atlanta Hawks (19-22) have a roster that features a number of big names. Atlanta made headlines this offseason by acquiring star guard Dejounte Murray. The hope was that Murray would help Atlanta get back towards contending for a playoff spot.

Atlanta could be looking to move some pieces at the deadline. One name that is often mentioned as a trade candidate is forward John Collins. He's in the second season of a five-year, $125 million extension and is averaging 13.3 ppg and 8.1 rpg.

#3 Toronto Raptors

Could the Toronto Raptors be sellers ahead of the NBA trade deadline?

The Toronto Raptors looked to be a team on the rise after an impressive 2021-22 season. So far, that step forward hasn't taken place for the Raptors (19-23) this season despite an impressive roster of talent.

Many have viewed the Raptors as a team that could be sellers near the trade deadline. The team has some fascinating young talent, including second-year forward Scottie Barnes.

There's been plenty of speculation that rival teams are eyeing the possibility of trading for veteran wing OG Anunoby. The talented wing is averaging 18.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 2.3 steals per game.

#2, Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson could be on the move at the trade deadline.

The Utah Jazz (21-23) have been one of the most surprising developments of the season. The organization decided to trade Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell during last offseason, looking like a team that wanted to rebuild through the draft.

While Utah was expected to be in the running for the top pick in the 2023 draft, the team has overachieved so far. Many are viewing the Jazz as potential sellers at the trade deadline.

The Jazz still have some valuable assets, including veteran guards Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley. Clarkson is having another strong season, averaging 20.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 4.5 apg. Beasley is also having a strong season, posting averages of 14.0 ppg and 3.5 rpg.

#1, LA Lakers

LA Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, left

The LA Lakers (19-23) are going to generate the most attention when it comes to the trade deadline. The Lakers have been active with attempting to upgrade their roster. But with a lack of desirable trade assets, the Lakers will have to get creative if they want to add to their roster.

Los Angeles has started to show signs of life as they prepare to attempt to make a run at a playoff spot. The Lakers have gotten outstanding play from superstar LeBron James as the team continues to wait for the return of Anthony Davis.

The Lakers' first-round pick in the NBA draft will likely go to the New Orleans Pelicans from the Anthony Davis trade. The team has very few tradeable future draft picks, making it difficult to entice rival organizations.

