Top NBA Player Props Today For November 2: Best Bets, Odds, Picks, and Predictions

NBA player props are a fun way to bet on games outside of traditional norms like the spread or moneyline. Instead, users get to wager on the performance of some of their favorite players.

With four games on the slate Thursday night, there are plenty of NBA player props to choose from. Some of the top names in action include reigning MVP Joel Embiid and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Here are a handful of NBA player props for tonight's action that are worth keeping an eye on.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA Player Props (November 2nd)

Tyrese Maxey points

The first NBA player prop to look at is centered around one of the hottest players in the league. Through the Philadelphia 76ers' first few games, Tyrese Maxey has been off to an incredible start. The young guard won Player of the Week honors after averaging over 30 points per game.

With James Harden out of the mix now, Maxey is the clear second option behind Embiid. Plus, he's going against a team he's already seen this year in the Toronto Raptors. Last time they squared off, he posted a stat line of 34 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Pick: Tyrese Maxey over 24.5 points (-120), FanDuel

Cade Cunningham points

After missing almost all of last season due to injury, Cade Cunningham has come back in stellar fashion. The former No. 1 pick has been the main hub of the Detroit Pistons' offense to open the year.

Heading into the second leg of a back-to-back, Cunningham will be looking to keep the momentum rolling. Last night, he erupted for 30 points in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. So far this season, Cunningham has scored 25 or more points in three of the Pistons' five games.

It's also worth noting that he is squaring off against a New Orleans Pelicans team that played a hard-fought game against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday.

Pick: Cade Cunningham over 22.5 points (-115), FanDuel

Victor Wembanyama points + rebounds

The final NBA player prop to look at involves one of the most talked-about players in the league. Through his first four games with the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama has delivered countless highlights to live up to the hype.

Thursday night will be the first time Wembanyama sqaures off against a team he's already seen. Earlier this week, the Spurs had a thrilling late-game comeback against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

In the last matchup against the Suns, Wembanyama had a box score of 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Pick: Victor Wembanyama over 24.5 points + rebounds (-104), FanDuel