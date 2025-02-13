"Treat you the way Indiana Fever are treating Miss Caitlin Clark" - $50,000,000 ex-NBA star's daughter makes feelings known on offseason acquisitions

The Indiana Fever have been very busy this offseason, surrounding Caitlin Clark with the right amount of talent and championship experience. Jalen Rose's daughter, Mariah Rose, expressed her feelings about the Fever's moves, which increased the franchise's chances of winning the WNBA championship.

In a post on her Hoops for Hotties page on Instagram, Mariah discussed the players who joined the Fever. She pointed out the organization's efforts to invest in the team, especially Clark, and bring a title back to Indiana for the first time since 2012.

"The Indiana Fever are not playing at all," Mariah said. "It's about to be Valentine's Day, so go ahead and tell your man to treat you the way the Indiana Fever are treating Miss Caitlin Clark.

"Because first of all, I think a lot of people forget that the Indiana Fever had back-to-back number one draft picks in Aliyah Boston, and in the very next year, Caitlin Clark. They're doing everything in their power to put these two in a position to win a championship."

Jalen Rose, who has a reported net worth of $50 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), is a former NBA player and currently works as an analyst. His daughter, Mariah Rose, has become a social media influencer but also has a knack for talking about women's basketball in her own platform.

Mariah pointed out the signings of veterans DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson and Natasha Howard. The three players have won six combined WNBA championships, bringing in a lot of winning mentality to a very young group led by Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

Apart from the free agents, the Fever also acquired Sophie Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury and Jaelyn Brown from the Dallas Wings. Mariah even mentioned the $78 million facility project by the Fever, which is expected to be completed in 2027.

Caitlin Clark approves the Indiana Fever's moves this offseason

Speaking to reporters on Monday after DeWanna Bonner's player introduction, Caitlin Clark said that she loves the moves the Indiana Fever have made this offseason.

Clark has been busy working with new coach Stephanie White over the past few months.

"They know what it takes to win, they know what it takes to get to the Finals, they know what it takes to win championships," Clark said, according to the Associated Press.

"I think it’s exactly what we needed in our locker room. But also they’re not just really good basketball players, they’re great leaders and great people, and I know the front office prioritized that."

Apart from their roster, the Fever also made some changes to their front office and coaching staff. As mentioned above, Stephanie White is their new coach, replacing Christie Sides. The franchise also appointed Kelly Krauskopf as president and Amber Cox as general manager.

