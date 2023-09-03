Team USA had cruised through the FIBA World Cup so far this summer. Not anymore. Team USA had its hands full with Lithuania as it lost 110-104.

The northern European squad was lighting it up from deep. Team USA found itself down 54-37 points at the half. Lithuania hit 9-or-9 from 3-point range in the first half to jump out to the big lead. Lithuania led 31-12 after the first quarter.

The basketball world was shocked to see Team USA get run off the floor. The talented group of NBA players was getting beat by a squad with just one in Jonas Valanciunas.

There were plenty of comical reactions to the world’s best team being beat by Lithuania. Check out some of the best fan reactions to Team USA’s struggles.

The tweet referenced Philippines star Jordan Clarkson. The NBA player went off for 20 points in four minutes in the final game for the host nation. Check out some more funny reactions.

Team USA in the FIBA World Cup

Lithuania posed the toughest test for Team USA so far. The U.S. team dominated its five exhibition matches this summer. It went from Las Vegas to Malaga to Abu Dhabi and dominated along the way.

Team USA then crushed its group. It easily handled New Zealand to open the tournament. The local fans from the Philippines were all in on Austin Reaves and the USA squad.

The U.S. then beat Greece in its toughest group match. The Greeks were no match for Team USA. The mighty squad of NBA players then dispatched Jordan to clean sweep the group.

In the first game of the second round, Team USA faced a stiffer matchup against Nikola Vucevic and Montenegro. The U.S. were led by Anthony Edwards and used a huge second half to pull away.

The win locked up a spot in the quarterfinals for Team USA despite the loss to Lithuania. It will move on to take on a field in the knockout round loaded with the best of Europe. It will likely be on the slightly easier side of the bracket. However, as this team struggled with Lithuania, then every game from now on can be expected to be a battle.

Can Team USA win the gold after finishing a disappointing seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup? Watch all the action on ESPN, ESPN+ and Courtside 1891 to find out.

