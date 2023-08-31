USA vs Montenegro FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

Team USA, one of the big favorites to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup, will face Montenegro in the second round of the said competition. The Americans were dominant in ruling Group C with an unblemished 3-0 mark.

Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr. have taken turns starring for Steve Kerr’s team.

Montenegro, on the other hand, started 2-0 in the World Cup before succumbing to a beatdown against Lithuania in their last game. Nikola Vucevic and Kendrick Perry led the Montenegrins but they had no answer to the depth, skills and experience of the Lithuanians.

Coach Bosko Radovic’s squad stayed with their favored opponents in the first quarter but was badly beaten in the next three periods. They will have to step up big to avoid another punishing loss against unquestionably the deepest and most talented team in the tournament.

USA vs. Montenegro game details

Date: September 1, 2023

Time: 4:40 AM ET / 4:40 PM PH time

Venue: Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, Philippines)

After struggling to open their 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign against New Zealand, Team USA has looked every bit the favorites to win the tournament. On any given night, any one of Steve Kerr’s roster could explode.

The Americans have also been putting in the work on defense and rebounding. Kerr has maintained that if they play solid defense and limit their turnovers, the team’s offense will take care of itself. His comment has been right so far.

Montenegro looked dominant in their wins over Mexico and Egypt. However, they were exposed by the Lithuanians on both ends of the floor in their last game. The Montenegrins’ vaunted size and length were nullified by their opponents who were just as big and long.

Perhaps those advantages will be more prominent against the Americans, who sometimes use Paolo Banchero as their center.

Where to watch

The USA vs. Montenegro game is available via PILIPINAS LIVE and FIBA’s official streaming app, Courtside 1891. A subscription is needed to catch the said matchup. ESPN2 and ESPN+ will also air the game live.

What to expect in the USA vs. Montenegro game

Austin Reaves will continue to be the darling of the Philippine crowd watching the game. He has been superb coming off the bench for his team.

New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram played well in their thrashing of Jordan as part of the bench mob. Expect him to play that role again for Steve Kerr.

The Montenegrins’ bruising game came to a screeching halt against a team led by behemoths Jonas Valanciunas and Domantas Sabonis. Bosko Radovic, however, will not likely turn away from that game plan against the Americans.

Expect Montenegro to play physical and try to take Team USA out of their game. They may have a chance if they can drag the Americans to a grit-and-grind style of play.

