  • "Using Your Felon Brother for Clicks" - NBA Fans Stunned as Michael Porter Jr & Jontay Porter's Podcast Spills Details About His Gambling Saga

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 26, 2025 00:07 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
NBA Fans Stunned as Michael Porter Jr & Jontay Porter's Podcast Spills Details About His Gambling Saga (Image source: Imagn)

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. said he was recently joined by his brother, Jontay Porter, on his podcast. While siblings in a podcast may seem common, many fans reacted to the news as it came amid the NBA's gambling scandal. Jontay has a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating the league's rules on gambling.

In April 2024, Jontay received a lifetime ban for betting on games and sharing inside information. The NBA investigation found that Jontay gave confidential information about his playing status to a sports bettor.

Fans are looking forward to the release of the said podcast. One fan said that Michael Jr. is just using his brother to increase the viewership of his show.

"Using your felon brother for clicks >>>," one fan tweeted.
Others are looking forward to the release.

Meanwhile, there are some who said the Nets might be against the release of the episode.

During the announcement of Jontay's ban in 2024, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that there would be "significant consequences" for gambling violations.

Following the arrests of Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier on Thursday, the league announced that they will be on "immediate leave" from their teams during the investigation.

Michael Porter Jr. on Jontay Porter's gambling scandal: "Complicated, tricky situation"

While Michael Porter Jr. was not directly linked to the gambling scandal surrounding his brother, he admitted that it affected their family. Porter added that his brother received threats to ensure his cooperation. These revelations came as a shock and a relief to the Brooklyn Nets forward.

"I think for the first time we kind of had a conversation, and I was made aware of some of the details of the situation he was in, which was rough," Porter told New York Post's Brian Lewis on Friday. "It definitely was a complicated, tricky situation. I think there'll be more information kind of revealed.
"But the good part about Jontay is he's at this point very forthcoming and honest. He wants to share his story."

Michael Porter, 27, is in his seventh NBA season in 2025-26. He spent his first six seasons with the Denver Nuggets and played a key role in the team's 2023 championship run. This offseason, the 6-foot-10 forward was traded to the Nets in exchange for Cameron Johnson.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
