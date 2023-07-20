Victor Wembanyama is allegedly adding Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's "unstoppable" move to his arsenal ahead of his highly anticipated debut

Victor Wembanyama is looking to add to his offensive skillset by working on the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's famous skyhook move. Abdul-Jabbar scored a ton of points with this unstoppable move. The 7'2" legendary center made it nearly every time.

He used his size and length to his advantage, shooting over the top of his defender every single time. Nobody could replicate the iconic move as cleanly as Abdul-Jabbar, but Wembanyama has the tools the skills of potential to do so. The French phenom revealed he plans to add the skyhook to his arsenal during a recent interview, saying (h/t PJ Hoops):

"I've been working a little bit on my skyhook. You know, Kareem's skyhook. Hopefully, someday, that can be a weapon to add.

Wembanyama possesses guard-like skills standing at 7'4" tall. He can shoot the ball from deep, although that's still a work in progress, and has a solid middy game with the ability to finish through drives and contact. Wembanyama is also excellent in isolation. He's probably getting his shot off 10 out of 10 times once he creates some separation.

Victor Wembanyama already boasts some unstoppable moves, and adding the skyhook could take his offensive game to the next level. He's even more versatile than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was more of a traditional center. One can only imagine Wembyana's ceiling if he successfully adds Kareem's skyhook to his arsenal.

Victor Wembanyama has the soft touch to accomplish his dream of adding Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's skyhook

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's skyhook wasn't a power move. It was all about skill, elegance, and soft touch. Victor Wembanyama boasts those assets at the age of 18. The 7'4" French Center still has a long way to go, but the talent is there, and it's evident.

Wembanyama has shown that he's a keen learner and adaptable, willing to do what it takes to become the best player. There's no reason why he can't add Kareem's skyhook to his arsenal.

Victor Wembanyama is aware not just on the court but off of it too. And these are the kind of traits that could also help him learn and upgrade his skills. He understands how important it is to stay focused mentally and not get carried away with all the hype that's come his way.

His demeanor in media sessions and the poise he handles things display that he has similar motor greats like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James boast. The two legends were the ideal role models because of their conduct, which translated to their success on the hardwood.

