Viral video shows Damian Lillard slyly quoting Jimmy Butler amid Heat trade request: "We're gonna ride with one another until the wheels fall off"

Recently, Five Reasons Sports' Brady Hawk uploaded a video clip of Damian Lillard quoting a comment that Jimmy Butler made after defeating the Boston Celtics in Game 2.

"We're gonna ride with one another until the wheels fall off," Butler said."

"I'm going to ride that until the wheel falls off," Lillard said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The clip of Damian Lillard was from an interview with Andscape's Marc J. Spears, as he was asked about his loyalty and going with what's best for himself.

"When I feel like this is the vision I have for myself, this is what I see being fit for me at this moment," Lillard said, "I'm going to ride that until the wheels fall off but anything that I'm a part of, it all has to be connected."

"It has to be aligned in what I see happening," Lillard added. "That's just a priority for me. It has to be that way. Its all has to be connected and it has to mean the same for me as it means for anybody that's a part of that. That's what I'm loyal to."

From Lillard's comments, he is being loyal to who he is as a player. He even highlights this during the interview when he talks about his mindset on the matter.

Jimmy Butler continues to stir up Damian Lillard's trade rumors

As the Miami Heat continues to form a trade package that is suitable to the Trail Blazers' liking, Jimmy Butler was seen impersonating Lillard's iconic gesture, "Dame Time."

Expand Tweet

Butler was on his promotional tour with sneaker company, Li-Ning, in China when he added more energy to the Damian Lillard-Miami Heat trade rumors.

It's no secret at this point that the Heat organization would love to acquire the seven-time All-Star for a chance to get over the hump in the postseason.

During the previous playoffs, Jimmy Butler and the Heat were in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets but were too formidable an opponent to handle.

Be that as it may, the Portland Trail Blazers have remained headstrong in their preference to acquire proper pieces in exchange for Damian Lillard. A preference that the Miami Heat are struggling to come up with.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)