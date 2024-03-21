Warriors fans relieved after sustaining massive lead in critical win against Grizzlies 

Following a disappointing loss on Monday night, the Golden State Warriors bounced back emphatically on Wednesday, securing a crucial victory against the Memphis Grizzlies with a commanding 137-116 win.

While typically viewed as rivals, the dynamics shifted with the absence of Ja Morant for the remainder of the season and the trade of Steven Adams, leaving the Memphis squad effectively out of contention. Hence, for the Warriors, anything less than a win in this matchup would have been deemed an unacceptable outcome.

Golden State Warriors fans were notably happy with the team's overall performance and took to X to share their reactions; here are a few that stood out:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Golden State Warriors face off against the Indiana Pacers next at the Chase Center this Friday, marking their final game before embarking on an East Coast trip.

They aim to bolster their home winning streak before tackling a demanding back-to-back schedule on March 26 and 27 while away from home.

How did the Golden State Warriors maintain their lead throughout vs Memphis Grizzlies?

Initially, the Golden State Warriors appeared poised for success as their offense displayed precision and fluidity, while their defense remained steadfast. The team surged ahead with a 13-5 run, prompting the Memphis Grizzlies to call for an early timeout.

However, the effectiveness of this timeout became evident as the lead narrowed to just one point, prompting Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr to call a timeout of his own.

Despite Kerr's efforts, the teams continued to trade points, leading to a tight first-quarter conclusion with the Warriors holding a slim 33-32 lead.

The momentum carried over into the second quarter as anticipation built for Golden State to accelerate and outpace the heavily-injured, lottery-bound Grizzlies.

However, the Warriors appeared to be proceeding at a leisurely pace. While their offense continued to operate smoothly, Golden State struggled to maintain defensive containment, allowing opposing players to frequently attack the paint and make kick-out passes for 3-pointers.

Tensions escalated midway through the quarter when a heated exchange erupted between Draymond Green, Desmond Bane and Santi Aldama, resulting in a minor scuffle that involved players, coaches and referees converging at mid-court.

The altercation appeared to ignite Golden State, prompting them to embark on an energetic 8-0 scoring run. However, the Grizzlies swiftly countered. As halftime approached, both teams appeared poised to head into the locker rooms with the game tightly contested. Yet, the dynamics shifted rapidly in the closing minutes of the half.

Empowered by Jonathan Kuminga's commanding performance, the Golden State Warriors swiftly launched a remarkable 10-0 scoring spree, altering the halftime narrative with a commanding lead of 68-58.

As the third quarter commenced, the Warriors wasted no time in replicating their dominance. Within moments, they surged ahead with an astonishing 12 consecutive points, extending their run to an impressive 22-0 in less than four-and-a-half minutes. In a sudden turn of events, what was once a tied game transformed into a lopsided blowout.